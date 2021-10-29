Five tips to make the time change less difficult

Reading time: 4 min

This weekend we are going to set the watches and clocks back one hour to mark our return to winter time – “normal” time – after six months of summer time. The latter (for which watches are advanced by one hour) was first implemented during World War I to take advantage of the lengthening of the daylight and save energy.

If that made sense when we relied heavily on coal for our light, today the benefits are disputed.

In fact, new research suggests that shifting clocks twice a year has negative effects, especially on our health.

In the first few days after the daylight saving time change, many suffer from symptoms as diverse as irritability, reduced sleep, daytime fatigue, and reduced immune function. More worryingly, heart attacks, strokes, and work-related accidents increase in the first few weeks after daylight saving time changes. There is also a 6% increase in fatal car crashes during the daylight saving time week.

Why so many difficulties?

If time changes affect us so much, it’s because of our internal “biological clock”. This controls our basic physiological functions, such as when we are hungry and when we are tired. This rhythm is known as the circadian rhythm and lasts about twenty-four hours.

Our body cannot do everything at the same time, which is why each of its functions has a specific time when it works best.

For example, before we wake up in the morning, our internal clock prepares us for waking up. It stops the production of the sleep hormone melatonin by the pineal gland and begins to release cortisol, a hormone that regulates metabolism. Our breathing also quickens, our blood pressure rises, our heart beats faster, and our body temperature rises slightly.

All of this is governed by our internal biological clock, the many dials of which are controlled by a “master clock” located in a part of the brain called the hypothalamus. Indeed, while each of our tissues and organs has its own clock (called peripheral), the master clock of the brain is there to synchronize them all and ensure that all are working in harmony at the right time of the day.

But twice a year, this rhythm is disturbed by the time change, which desynchronizes the master clock and all the peripheral clocks …

| The RedBurn – Daylight Chart, CC BY-SA

As our rhythm is not precisely 24 hours, it resets itself daily using rhythmic signals from the environment. The most reliable and consistent clue is light. The latter naturally controls the circadian rhythms and, every morning, our master clock is set to the outside world thanks to it.





The master clock then tells the time to peripheral clocks in organs and tissues through the secretion of hormones and the activity of nerve cells. When we artificially and abruptly alter our daily rhythms, the master clock moves faster than the peripheral clocks and that is why we find ourselves disturbed. Our peripheral clocks are still on the previous time zone and we are experiencing a time difference.

It can sometimes take several days or weeks for our body to adjust to the time change and for our tissues and organs to work in harmony again. And, depending on whether you’re a natural early bird or a night owl, the time change in spring and fall can affect you differently.

Night owls will tend to have a harder time adjusting to the spring time change, while morning larks are more affected by the fall time change. Some people are even completely unable to adapt to the change of time.

How to best prepare for it

While any disturbance in our circadian rhythm can affect our well-being, there are nonetheless ways to help our body adapt better to the new hour:

Keep a regular sleep pattern before and after the daylight saving time change. It is especially important that the time you wake up in the morning is regular. This is because the body releases cortisol in the morning to make you more alert. During the day, you will become more and more tired as the cortisol levels decrease, which will limit the impact on your sleep of the change of time. Gradually get your body used to the new time by slowly changing your sleep schedule over a week or so. By changing your bedtime 10-15 minutes earlier or later each day, you help your body smoothly adjust to the new schedule and reduce jet lag. Enjoy the sunlight in the morning. Morning light helps your body adjust faster and synchronizes your body clock – while evening light delays your clock. Morning light also increases your mood and alertness during the day and helps you sleep better at night. Avoid bright light at night. This includes blue light from cell phones, tablets, and other electronic devices. Blue light can delay the release of the sleep hormone, melatonin, and shift our internal clock to an even later schedule. A dark environment is best at bedtime. Maintain a regular eating pattern. Other environmental cues, like food, can also help synchronize your body clock. Research has shown that exposure to light and eating at the right time can help main and peripheral clocks move at the same speed. Respect mealtimes and avoid late meals.

The end of the time change?

Following an EU-wide consultation, the European Parliament voted in March 2019 to end daylight saving time – so this could be one of the last times we’ll have to worry to re-set our internal clocks after a time change.

While the Member States will each decide to adopt definitively “normal” time (from autumn to spring) or summer time (from spring to autumn), scientists are in favor of maintaining the winter time, more in tune with natural cycles and when the sunlight is most consistent with our social life: when we go to work, to school and to meeting places.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.