five years in prison for Brice Laccruche Alihanga, former right-hand man of President Ali Bongo

In Gabon, the verdict against Brice Laccruche Alihanga, former chief of staff of Ali Bongo, has fallen. He was presented as all-powerful when the head of state was removed from power by a stroke in October 2018. Falling out of favor since, he was imprisoned and prosecuted in several cases. Justice sentenced him to five years in prison and a fine of five million CFA francs.

With our correspondent in Libreville, Yves-Laurent Goma

The judge followed the requisitions of the public prosecutor to the letter. Last Tuesday, the prosecutor requested five years in prison and a fine of five million CFA francs. Finally, Brice Laccruche Alihanga received this heavy penalty. The courts contested the procedure he had used to obtain his certificate of Gabonese nationality. In front of the bar, Tuesday, October 26, the former powerful collaborator of Ali Bongo had surprised everyone acknowledging the facts which he is accused of.

Hesitation on a call

Born in Marseille in France of French parents, Brice Laccruche obtained Gabonese nationality at the age of 5. After coming of age, he had a certificate of nationality issued which did not mention his biological father, the French Fargeon, but which mentioned his mother’s new spouse, the Gabonese Alihanga. However, no adoption had been made in the rules.

Present at the bar during the reading of the deliberation, Brice Laccruche Alihanga remained impassive. His lawyers are reluctant to appeal for the moment.