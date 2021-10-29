Good plan news Fixed gaming PCs for less than 650 €! It’s Christmas at HP and it’s better than Black Friday

With all the offers for computers and accessories starting to pour in, we can tell that Christmas is just around the corner. If there is one that is particularly active lately, it is HP, which offers several gaming tricks at low prices. We have selected two models equipped with the Ryzen 5 ready to play for less than 650 euros. Even better than Black Friday.

HP Days: ultra affordable PCs, better than Black Friday

Two offers caught our attention, one from Leclerc and the other from Cdiscount. At the moment, and until November 7, during the “HP Days” you can also benefit from a refund offer (ODR) of 75 € for any purchase of an HP PC equipped with a Ryzen 5, this which is the case here.

Thus, after deduction of the € 75, we find ourselves in the company of two tours at the respective prices of € 624 and € 644.

Buy the HP Pavilion TG01 PC with GTX 1650 +16 Go Ram for 624 € at Leclerc

Buy the HP Pavilion TG01 PC with Radeon RX 5500 + 8 GB Ram for 644 € at Cdiscount

Two PCs for the price of one, that’s what you think when you look at the price of the latest HP Pavilion Gaming. And when we know how difficult it is to get hold of computer components these days, the easiest way is often to turn to ready-made solutions, already installed and configured where all you have to do is turn on the power and enjoy.

HP PCs accessible at prices bordering on Black Friday

If the towers are identical in appearance, they stand out on two specific points. The first concerns their graphics cards. One is equipped with an Nvidia GTX 1650 and the other from an AMD Radeon RX 5500. Two entry-level cards that do the job. The other notable point comes from the RAM, the one with the GTX 1650 at Leclerc is equipped with 16 GB while the one at Cdiscount with the RX 5500 only has 8..





We are not going to lie to you or promise you the moon, at this price, do not expect to launch Cyberpunk 2077 or New World in ultra, you may have a bad night. On the other hand for older games, less greedy but also for teenagers and students, this allows to have a well balanced and functional PC at a more than correct price.

For the rest, the two towers each carry a AMD Ryzen 5 4600G processor clocked at 3.7 GHz, a 512 GB SSD with Windows 10 already installed and are mounted in a nice black and green case which is reminiscent of the colors of Razer. We also appreciate the presence of many USB Type-C and Type-A SuperSpeed ​​ports as well as the presence of a combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Realtek RTL88821CE-M card., too rarely present on stationary PCs.

The HP Pavilion Gaming TG01-1775NF PC with GTX 1650 and 16 GB of Ram, normally sold for € 699, is available for € 624 at Leclerc after a

€ 75 refund offer

.

The HP Pavilion Gaming TG01-1039NF PC with Radeon RX 5500 and 8 GB of Ram usually sold at € 719 is thus available at € 644 at Cdiscount after a € 75 refund offer.

