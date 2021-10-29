Florent Pagny and his wife detail the rather strict education of their children

Florent Pagny and Azucena, the artist’s companion for almost 30 years, confide in the education they gave to their two children, Inca and Aël… And the couple admit that they were rather strict!
The Pagnys are a bit strict from an educational point of view. The famous singer of Savoir Aimer, Ma Liberté de Penser…, that the faithful viewers of The Voice also like to find in the coach chairs of the tele-hook of TF1, will celebrate its 60 years on November 6. Finally “celebrate” is a very big word for Florent Pagny, who confides in the columns of Gala, this week : “I don’t like to celebrate my birthday“. However the artist will begin on this same date a great tour. A small inconsistency that the one who has been exiled intermittently in Patagonia, for many years already sees rather as” a good way to escape “from any other form. celebration in his honor.
“My parents were appalled …“
This little peculiarity even seems to be a family habit, if we are to believe Azucena, the companion of Florent Pagny for almost 30 years: “We are anti-birthdays. Our children did not even blow out candles for their one year old!“, she confides, also questioned by our colleagues. What launched the couple on some revelations about the childhood that they offered to their two children Inca and Aël. The singer to remember this story of ‘birthday : “My parents were appalled … But we are also making up for it, even if we are not very celebratory either (…) All that kind of traditional stuff doesn’t appeal to us. We don’t sanctify them and we try to escape them. “
“They don’t look traumatized“
And when it comes to outright education, Florent Pagny has a very precise definition of the type of parents they were: “I would say both cool and bossy, he sums up. With my wife, we have set rules, principles, a framework, even if we remain open.“Azucena Pagny to then detail the few points on which she was the most strict:”At home, we say hello, we say goodbye, we say thank you, we wash our hands before going to the table… Children, they were in bed at 8 pm. We taught them not to let it go, too! And they don’t look traumatized, far from it“, she explained, affirming further the whole family is united. The children, both over the age of twenty, having even spent the confinement of March 2020 with their parents.”It made me laugh, they weren’t expecting it! But everything went very well“, concluded Florent Pagny.