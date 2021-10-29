Foot OL – Jérôme Rothen puts pressure on Aulas – Olympique Lyonnais

Following a huge first part of the season under the jersey of Olympique Lyonnais, Lucas Paqueta will necessarily be courted by all the biggest European clubs during the next transfer window.

In recent weeks, the Rhone club has taken full advantage of the talent of Lucas Paqueta. But for how long? Many Lyon supporters are asking this question. Because in view of the performances achieved by the Brazilian international since the start of the season, Lyon will soon be too small for the former AC Milan. Recruited against a check for 20 million euros in 2020, the attacking midfielder is now worth twice as much. Not enough to curb the ardor of the big European arms, who will not be able to zap the 24-year-old for next season. Despite all this excitement, Paqueta refuses to mention a departure from OL. Very happy with Les Gones, he even plans to stay for several seasons to play in the Champions League at the heart of Groupama Stadium. Something to reassure OL fans. But also the followers of the L1, like Jérôme Rothen, for whom Jean-Michel Aulas must do everything to keep Paqueta.





“OL need to be strong with Paqueta! “

“The Lyonnais are picking up the pieces, changing things with a coach who wants to win. This is why it is absolutely necessary to keep Paqueta, whatever the offer that arrives. Because this change of mentality, this desire to win that Bosz transmits, if you tell him after a year that you have to take his best player away from him because an offer of 70-80 ME comes in, he won’t not be happy… Bosz is not a magician. Today, OL are the second club in France, in terms of budget and notoriety, and must win titles! OL must exist by getting closer to PSG. And for that, Lyon will have to keep its best elements. Aulas runs the club however he wants, but he’s saved some money this year. And next season, OL must be strong with their best players! Why would Aulas let go of Paqueta after selling him as the new Juninho? No, you have to be clear: OL need to be strong with Paqueta! “, repeated the consultant of RMC, who hopes that Lyon will sell other players than Paqueta to bail out the coffers, after tens of millions of euros in losses last season due to Covid and Mediapro …