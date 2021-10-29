Foot OL – OL: Lucas Paqueta terrifies Lens, the blood and gold admission! – Olympique Lyonnais

Saturday evening, Ligue 1 offers us a nice shock with the trip to Lens on the lawn of Olympique Lyonnais. A match for which the Northerners will have to beware of the untenable Brazilian OL, Lucas Paqueta …

And for good reason, the Brazilian midfielder is undoubtedly the man in form of Olympique Lyonnais. Dazzling since the start of the season, Lucas Paqueta has established himself in the majority opinion of observers as the best player in Ligue 1 for the moment. Something to scare all the teams, including Lens, solid runner-up for PSG at the start of the season. At a press conference before the Sang et Or move on the lawn of Groupama Stadium, Lens coach Franck Haise confirmed that his team would have to watch Lucas Paqueta like milk on fire. Aware that the Brazilian is capable of anything in the last 30 meters, the Lens coach nevertheless believes that OL have other arguments to make, which makes this Lyon team difficult to counter.





Franck Haise warns his players against Paqueta

“What is certain is that if we leave a lot of latitude and freedom in Paqueta, especially in the last 30 meters, we will be exposed to problems. I don’t need to talk to the players about it, although we will talk about it. He’s an excellent player. If we focus only on Paqueta, there are other players around who should not be left much room either. It is often collective even if there are particularities of players who have extremely strong points on which we must be attentive. There are a lot of players with a lot of qualities ” Franck Haise warned before focusing on Lens’s goals in Ligue 1 this season. “We’re going to fight all season, that’s for sure. For which place, I do not know, but we will fight all season to make good matches that resemble our DNA, for the place of 3, 5, 8, 12, I do not know. After 11 days, we are behind PSG with a lot of teams in few points ”. An ambitious speech before challenging an opponent who must quickly rise in the rankings. This augurs well for a good clash between OL and Lens on Saturday at 9 p.m. at Groupama Stadium.