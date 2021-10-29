Foot PSG – PSG: Verratti the part-time star, Riolo is fed up

Victim of a left hip injury against OM on Sunday night, Marco Verratti will miss four weeks of competition with PSG.

Suspended against Lille this Friday, the Italian international will therefore miss the capital trip of Paris SG on the lawn of Leipzig next week in the Champions League, as well as the other deadlines of the capital club during the month of November. A blow for Mauricio Pochettino, who is still looking for the winning formula in the midfield and who had found the adequate role of Marco Verratti in the big Champions League matches by placing the Italian on guard in front of the defense. Against Lille and Leipzig but also against Bordeaux and Nantes (at least), the PSG coach will therefore have to compose without the native of Pescara.

Marco Verratti absent half the time since joining PSG In the space of nine and a half seasons, Marco Verratti has played just over 50% of the possible minutes with PSG over the period https://t.co/wS2ygWFI8u pic.twitter.com/spxrMH5gho – THE TEAM (@the team) October 28, 2021

A blow for Paris Saint-Germain, which is unfortunately used to the long absences of its transalpine international. And for good reason, in a complete file published this weekend, the newspaper L’Equipe took stock of the recurring absences of Marco Verratti since his arrival at PSG in July 2012. The national daily reveals that in nine seasons and half played at Paris Saint-Germain, the native of Pescara took part in 67% of the matches played by the Ile-de-France club. Spared by injuries between 2012 and 2015, his percentage of participation in PSG matches then fell in 2015 before collapsing in 2019.

Marco Verratti, intermittent since 2016 at PSG

In detail, the 2015-2016 season marks a turning point in the history of Marco Verratti at Paris Saint-Germain since that season, the “Little Owl” of the Parc des Princes will play only 33% of the possible minutes during the season. , his lowest total in his career. “The Italian international (48 caps) turns into intermittent. In the heart of the pandemic, the midfielder born and trained in Pescara (1.65 m) has even tested positive for Covid twice. Since his second operation in May 2018, the number of minutes played by Marco Verratti has dropped ” regrets the national daily, the figures on the repeated absences of the PSG midfielder are relentless.





The career of Marco Verratti. pic.twitter.com/660cwDYuoo – Winamax Sport (@WinamaxSport) October 27, 2021

Figures that of course made Daniel Riolo react. The RMC consultant is often cataloged as the No. 1 detractor of the Italian international due to his often very vehement criticisms in the After Foot. But all these criticisms are founded according to the journalist, who cracked a provocative tweet in reaction to the article in L’Equipe on the repeated absences of Marco Verratti. “Shit it’s gonna be my fault again pffffff” reacted Daniel Riolo, whose provocations about the PSG midfielder annoy some fervent supporters of Marco Verratti. Small anthology of Internet users’ responses to RMC’s consultant …

Fans defend Verratti against Riolo

“Are you just criticizing his injuries and his healthy lifestyle or are you totally reducing his football performance by passing him off as some player?” He is fragile and everyone knows it is problematic “,” It is the problem of our world: the brilliant Verratti too often absent and the filthy Riolo always too present “,” The guy is so on the back of Marco, that 4 minutes after the team’s post, he bounces on it while it is live on the radio… Go get treatment ”,“ I agree with you Daniel on Verratti. Nevertheless, the team chart is dependent. It takes into account the times Verratti was replaced during the match by choice ” or “But it’s 50% of kiff anyway, I prefer to see Verratti one in two matches than a titular Herrera in all matches” Internet users responded to a Daniel Riolo who still divides as much as soon as he charges the star of PSG.