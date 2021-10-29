Foot PSG – Stéphane Bitton ducks the ambulance, Verratti and Neymar are in

Neymar who is already forgetting the Brazilian selection, Marco Verratti who will still miss a month, PSG will not be able to count for long on two of its most talented players.

It is without Marco Verratti that PSG are preparing to play in the coming weeks, the midfielder having to observe a long period of rest following his blow received against OM. Doing without Marco Verratti is still just as difficult for Paris SG, but it’s also a habit. When not suspended, the Italian is regularly injured, with physical concerns that are often blamed on his lifestyle. The newlywed likes to enjoy life, and perhaps a little too much to stay on top of the game, he who is finding it increasingly difficult to complete an entire match now. What to start the comparisons with Neymar, who has not managed to cross the threshold of 50% of matches played at PSG since he arrived. These figures are quite overwhelming in the eyes of Stéphane Bitton. For the former journalist, we have to face the facts, Neymar like Verratti will have a hard time managing to perform well on a pitch when they approach 35 years old.





“ I don’t like to shoot an ambulance, especially when Marco Verratti is lying inside. I adore this boy, he is sympathetic and talented, but it must be recognized that he has a healthy lifestyle that is not quite in line with his sporting ambitions. In any case, it shows on the ground. He is very often absent and he has a life which means that today, as he advances with age, the injuries are more important than in someone who would have a slightly better lifestyle. I’ll make you a bet, I think Verratti and Neymar will play a lot shorter than Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi “, Warned the consultant of France Bleu, for whom, from a certain age, invisible work is precisely more and more visible.