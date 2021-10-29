Football Italy – Juve: Evra returns to settle accounts with Cristiano Ronaldo

Judged responsible for the poor results of Juventus Turin in recent years, Cristiano Ronaldo has never been spared by critics in Italy. Annoyed by this treatment, Patrice Evra took up the defense of his former teammate.

After his dreamy debut, Cristiano Ronaldo is living a nightmare at Manchester United. The Red Devils are going through a complicated period to say the least. And their flagship recruit has not escaped criticism from the local press… and from Juventus Turin. Indeed, the various actors of the Old Lady are delighted by the departure of the Portuguese this summer. As if the fivefold Ballon d’Or was responsible for their difficulties. This was already the trend seen in the transalpine media last season. And for Patrice Evra, these unfair comments are not foreign to the leak of CR7.





“Cristiano became the scapegoat for Juve”

” Cristiano needs love and respect. He understood that in Turin he was becoming the scapegoat for Juve’s unsatisfactory results, confided the friend of the Mancunien to La Repubblica. But many forget that winning Serie A is a feat every year. If you ask Andrea Agnelli, Juve’s real goal every year is to triumph in the league, not the Champions League. (…) Ronaldo’s criticisms in Italy have been ridiculous and even a little hypocritical. Massimiliano Allegri’s words at a press conference, when he said “Cristiano will not play every game” also had their weight. You don’t have to say some things in public, say them in private. “

The message is also valid for some Turin players who, like central defender Leonardo Bonucci, suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo was weighing down the Bianconeri’s game. ” In the recent past we had lost that collective characteristic of Juve, we were playing with a great champion like CR7 and we wanted to put him in a position to always do well, thinking he could solve any game., recently explained the Italian. This year we find that humility which is used to win. This is why Juventus Turin only occupies seventh place in Serie A after 10 days …