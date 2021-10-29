for her first ticket, a Polynesian woman wins 220 million euros

This is the biggest jackpot in the history of the Euromillions: 220 million euros. With the nose and beard of the most loyal players, it is a young Polynesian, filling her first grid, who pocketed it in mid-October. To the best of luck, she chose her numbers using the “flash” system, which lets chance decide the composition of the grid.

The lucky one, who used to see her grandfather play the lottery, but had never taken the plunge, validated her winning ticket in Tahiti, according to a press release from the FDJ. His nest egg of 220 million euros, or 26.252 billion Pacific francs, could allow him to buy, for example, nine copies of the most expensive car in the world, two Airbus 320 airliners (but not a submarine intended for Australia) or 275 tonnes of Périgord black truffle.





“I’m going to keep it simple, who I am, and continue to walk in bare feet”

The lucky one, who wishes to remain anonymous, however nourishes other projects. “I won’t change. I will keep it simple, who I am, and continue to walk around in bare feet, ”she said in the press release. She also wants to support solidarity actions in favor of children and perhaps create her own business.

Well, with so much money, she can still allow herself some follies. “I want to travel the world with my family and in particular to discover the snow, which I have never seen”, she explains. At the end of the trip, she would like to buy a pied-à-terre on all the continents. Keep it simple, then.