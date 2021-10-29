Ford Mustang Mach-E GT test (2021). The muscle car of electric SUVs

Times are hard for fans of automotive myths! Not only do coupes and convertibles, bodies historically linked to the idea of ​​a certain driving pleasure, tend to gradually disappear in favor of SUVs, but these new models are also silenced most of the time by becoming electric or hybrid. The recent arrival of the Mustang Mach-E in the Ford lineup is a good illustration of this phenomenon, even if the iconic Fastback coupe has yet to say its last word. Although rather racy for an SUV, the newcomer does not appear as slender as the “real” Mustang, while the gurgling of the big atmospheric V8 is only a distant memory. Apart from the absence of penalties, there is therefore no a priori not really enough to distract the purist, all the more so as the performance of the Mach-E had hitherto remained lower than that of the thermal coupe, with at best a time of 5.8 s on 0 to 100 km / h.

The new GT version which is offered today therefore attempts to legitimize a little more the membership of the Mach-E to the Mustang family by giving the driver an extra dose of adrenaline. The power is indeed increased to 487 hp and the torque appears particularly generous, showing a total of 860 Nm distributed on the four wheels. Acceleration naturally gains in intensity, with a 0 to 100 km / h cut in 4.4 s, a time equivalent to that of the thermal Mach 1 equipped with the automatic gearbox. Note that, although Ford mainly mentions the value of 3.7 s on this exercise, it is not obtained on a true standing start (“rolling start”). Visually, we can distinguish this GT version from other Mach-E thanks to the black polycarbonate grille, the specific more openwork front bumper, as well as the 20-inch rims, while the body colors Grabber Blue and Cyber ​​Orange are exclusive.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT price

Available from € 77,490, the Mustang Mach-E GT claims 11 990 € more than the AWD version, equipped with the large battery of 99 kWh. Of course, at this price point, it does not benefit from any bonus. But we can also see the bright side of things by telling ourselves that this very powerful electric SUV is not weighted down with any penalty, when the thermal Mustang GT is penalized to the tune of € 30,000 (€ 24,950 from the 1er January 2022, because limited to 50% of its price). Thus, including a penalty, the Mustang GT appears to be as expensive as the Mach-E GT.

Apart from the metallic paint, claiming between 1,000 and 1,300 € depending on the color, the Mach-E GT will not increase the bill excessively since it already ticks all the options in its standard equipment. Beyond the gain in power, it indeed embellishes its equipment with the adaptive MagneRide suspension, 20-inch rims associated with large-diameter Brembo brakes (385 mm discs at the front and 316 mm at the rear), the hands-free tailgate, Active Park Assist with 360 ° camera or even the system 10-speaker B&O audio.

Autonomy and charging time

Equipped with the same 99 kWh battery (88 kWh useful capacity) as the AWD Extended Range version, on board which we carried out our range test last spring, the Mach-E GT offers according to Ford a range barely lower, with 500 km announced in the WLTP cycle (540 km for the Mach-E AWD Extended Range). At the end of our test run, during which we naturally wanted to test the performance of the vehicle with a fairly heavy foot, the on-board computer showed an average consumption of 25 kWh per 100 km. Which gives us a real autonomy of about 400 km in rather sporty driving. On the other hand, if we rely on the 240 km traveled and the 32% battery a priori remaining, the range would then approach 350 km. On the recharging side, with a DC charger accepting a maximum power of 150 kW, it is possible to recover 10 to 80% of the battery in 45 minutes on a suitable terminal.



Driving

Electric motor requires, the pleasure provided by this Mach-E GT does not start at the push of the Power button. At the same time, in the cabin, the very typical Tesla presentation with the huge 15.5-inch central screen reminds us that no V8 slumbers under the beautiful curved hood. We may also find it a shame that this interior does not sport a more sporty presentation than that of the other versions. Apart from the seats with specific profiles and the GT logo on the central armrest, the atmosphere remains overall very (too?) Serious.

The first acceleration with the Untamed driving mode confirms that, even in silence, this new kind of Mustang is capable of sticking its driver to the seat and of stand up to the most wanton muscle cars. The performance will hardly impress those who have already tasted a Porsche Taycan Turbo S or the more powerful Tesla models, but it remains of an excellent level despite a marked shortness of the thrust beyond 120 km / h . On the other hand, where the Mach-E GT pleasantly surprises the amateur of old-fashioned sports cars, it is by its road behavior, which reveals in the series of curves a propulsion type quite unprecedented in this segment of electric SUVs.





Indeed, the generous torque of 860 Nm is distributed 70% on the rear axle and 30% on the front. Consequently, a slightly deep go-around when exiting the turn will inevitably result in a drift of the rear axle, more or less marked according to the insistence of the right foot and the grip of the road. The rather greasy and wet roads of our test route also accentuated this playful character, which may surprise those accustomed to the very neutral behavior of other models in the segment. Beyond this “old-fashioned” side, which should not displease fans of thermal Mustangs, the Mach-E GT shows great efficiency and even a certain rigor if it is not provoked too much. .

Unlike other versions, the GT benefits from the adaptive MagneRide suspension. This contributes to the very good handling of this heavy machine and makes it possible not to feel the 2270 kg displayed on the scale, with perfectly controlled body roll. Although quite firm, this suspension preserves a completely honest comfort, absorbing most of the roughness of the roadway without jostling passengers too much. For its part, the direction surprises at first glance by its somewhat artificial side, but it ultimately offers good consistency and is rather faithful in the winding, allowing the front axle to be placed with great precision. As for braking, if it appears to be effective overall, it often proves to be quite difficult to dose because of the feeling at the pedal, especially in sporty driving. Finally, note that one of the specificities of this GT version is the appearance of an Untamed Plus mode, supposed to increase the fiery side of the car by lowering the ESP intervention threshold. Unfortunately, we were unable to test it, as the pre-production vehicles in our test did not allow it.

On board

Competetion

The main rival of this new Mustang Mach-E GT, also American, is to be found on the side of Tesla. The Model Y Performance is indeed very similar in its characteristics (4.75 m long, 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 s) and is also displayed at a more affordable price (66,990 €) despite slightly higher performance. For the glamorous side, however, we will come back… The Jaguar I-Pace EV400 is also quite close to the Mach-E GT and benefits like its rival from a very racy style for an SUV. Its presentation is even more premium, while its price is ultimately quite comparable (79,990 €).

The most threatening competitor could however be the recent Kia EV6 in its GT version. With a more crossover but very daring style, it is even more efficient (584 hp, 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 s) and also less expensive (€ 66,990). On the other hand, we will have to wait until the end of 2022 to see it land on our roads. Finally, among German premiums, only the Mercedes EQC 400, although less sporty, could possibly compete with the Mach-E GT, while the BMW iX3 and Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro clearly cannot compete in terms of performance.

