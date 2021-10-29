Former footballer Sabri Lamouchi has his watch stolen for 120,000 euros

Sabri Lamouchi thought he had an appointment to sell his watch. According to our information, a Richard Mille worth 120,000 euros. But the former player of the France team, now 49, has actually fallen into a trap. Accompanied by a friend, he is to meet the two future buyers in a hotel near Aix-en-Provence, Wednesday afternoon. But the transaction turns out badly and the two men flee in their vehicle, taking the luxury watch.





An investigation was then opened, entrusted by the public prosecutor’s office to the Aix-en-Provence brigade and to the investigation group for the fight against attacks on the property of the search brigade. The report of suspects and their cars is sent to the police and gendarmerie. Finally, at the end of the day, the two men will be stopped by customs officers on the A8 motorway, a few kilometers from the Italian border. The stolen watch was strapped to the wrist of one of them.

Judged in immediate appearance

Placed in custody, the suspects admitted the facts. They were brought before the Aix-en-Provence judicial court this Friday, to be tried in immediate appearance. They were sentenced to 15 months in prison with a committal warrant.