Fortnite: a major event could launch chapter 3, here are the first clues

Fortnite season 8 is in full swing right now with a whole bunch of events to celebrate the Halloween period and crossover to delight players in need of skins. However, in such moments, the jubilation of the first moments gives way to impatience for future events: chapter 3 is not yet there that clues are already circulating about it!

While chapter 2 of Fortnite getting closer and closer to its term, Epic Games is clearly not ready to let go of the future of its battle royale. On the sidelines of the official presentations of this new chapter, the developers of Fortnite have, it seems, wanted to make players think by voluntarily placing clues within the game, at least this is what some recent discoveries suggest.

Based on descriptions of certain items and a handful of other cryptic messages, there may be a terrible new event erupting within Epic Games’ battle royale. For the moment, the tracks seem to lead towards an end of the chapter as spectacular as that of the first, with a finale at the height of the event “The End” which had stirred up the entire game community.

The island of Fortnite is once again in grave danger!

Using certain in-game elements, be it cosmetics, NPCs, or upcoming additions, Epic Games makes it feel like it wants to send a message to players.. Clues that could potentially give us an idea of ​​the events to come for the end of Chapter 2.

First, the description of some cosmetics alerted Fortnite players, including three of them: the Reality Splitter Pickaxe, the Cubic Vortex Back Accessory, and the Read Now Emote.. Each of their descriptions seems to provide clues as to what is going on. The pickaxe indicates that it ” ended countless realities ” and ” soon the island will join them “. The back accessory and the emote reads, respectively ” time is running out for you. Tick, tick, tick ” and ” wait a second, i’m almost at the end of the chapter “.





This suggests that the island of Fortnite could, again, disappear! In-game, the NPC Dark Jonesy, supposedly able to see the future, fuels this theory since he refers to a ” total annihilation “. In addition, the return of the controversial BRUTE robots does not bode well too since they appeared, recently, during season 10 which ended with “The End”.

The executives of Epic Games also go there for their small contribution. Insider HYPEX, well known in the gaming community, had spotted evidence that Epic wants to reiterate a new black hole wreaking havoc on the island. Recently Donald Mustard, Creative Director at Epic Games, sported an image depicting the Point Zero explosion on his Twitter banner: simple allusion or hidden teasing? We should be quick to fix!