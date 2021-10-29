Forza Horizon 5: the list of cars to unlock by playing previous games | Xbox one

The release of Forza Horizon 5 marks the arrival of an episode more refined than ever, and the developers at Playground Games have not forgotten the fans of the license since 7 cars are to be unlocked before the release!

Playing all Forza earns vehicles

For the release of Forza Horizon 5, the developers are thus offering “Loyalty Rewards”. These are rewards in the form of cars that are earned by playing previous Forza games.

All you have to do is play one of the Forza Horizon or Forza Motorsport episodes before the release of Forza Horizon 5. You don’t need to complete the games of course.





Forza Horizon 1: 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS

Forza Horizon 2: 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4

Forza Horizon 3: 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

Forza Horizon 4: 2018 McLaren Senna

Forza Motorsport 5: 2013 McLaren P1

Forza Motorsport 6: 2017 Ford GT

Forza Motorsport 7: 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

If you have played any of these games then you will unlock the corresponding car. If not, there is still time to launch them, although it is more difficult for some that are no longer available on the Microsoft Store.