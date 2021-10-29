More

    Forza Horizon 5: the list of cars to unlock by playing previous games | Xbox one

    Technology


    The release of Forza Horizon 5 marks the arrival of an episode more refined than ever, and the developers at Playground Games have not forgotten the fans of the license since 7 cars are to be unlocked before the release!

    Playing all Forza earns vehicles

    For the release of Forza Horizon 5, the developers are thus offering “Loyalty Rewards”. These are rewards in the form of cars that are earned by playing previous Forza games.

    All you have to do is play one of the Forza Horizon or Forza Motorsport episodes before the release of Forza Horizon 5. You don’t need to complete the games of course.


    • Forza Horizon 1: 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS
    • Forza Horizon 2: 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
    • Forza Horizon 3: 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
    • Forza Horizon 4: 2018 McLaren Senna
    • Forza Motorsport 5: 2013 McLaren P1
    • Forza Motorsport 6: 2017 Ford GT
    • Forza Motorsport 7: 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

    If you have played any of these games then you will unlock the corresponding car. If not, there is still time to launch them, although it is more difficult for some that are no longer available on the Microsoft Store.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleBreaking News: Francesco Bagnaia has been declared MotoGP world champion!
    Next articleRupture and public accusations, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid in the midst of a family crisis

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC