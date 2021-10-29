France aims “at least the final” at Euro 2022 according to Corinne Deacon

“Without necessarily qualifying it as lenient, this draw still spares you a few large pieces …
We will not be able to answer you until we are out of the hen. You don’t have to be happy or unhappy with this draw. Today, the advantage is that we know our future opponents and that, for us, the coaches and the staff, is important, it will allow us to project ourselves on our observations above all.
These will be matches that will have to be won if we want to come out first in the pool. There aren’t a lot of calculations to do and every team will want that. It will be tough matches, that’s for sure, and in one match, anything can happen. It’s up to us to prepare well, to observe them well and to be the strongest, quite simply, on this hen.
After failing in the quarterfinals during the last three Euros and at the 2019 World Cup, the goal is necessarily to go further?
Already, we have to get out of the pool, because today we are complaining about only making the quarter-finals, but there are still quarter-finals. (Aim further), that’s what we do at each competition. Afterwards, at the last World Cup, we still came across the world champion team and yet we competed well anyway.
“This barrier of the quarter-finals, we have to hide it
Apart from these first five minutes which are fatal to us because we are led very quickly 1-0, frankly, even today I have nothing to reproach my team. The players did the job. Then we played with a bit of bad luck and technical errors in the last pass and the last move, especially in the strong time at the start of the second period where we did not know how to materialize.
This quarter-final barrier, we have to hide it. Our goal is clearly with this team and this group (of players), to at least go to the final and we will give ourselves the means to get there.
There was a rejuvenation of the team for the qualifiers for the World Cup, but for the final phase of the Euro, and what should be based on more experience?
With the shift in the calendar, we are in two competitions at the same time. It is true that our daily life is punctuated by these qualifying matches. There, we come out of a rally and in three weeks we will go back there, so I admit that today, there was the draw and we had our head for the Euro but, tomorrow, we will quickly switch back on our two matches namely Kazakhstan and Wales.
“What we have been trying to do for some time now is to combine experience and youth, and above all to create automatisms. “
What we have been trying to do for some time now is to combine experience and youth, and above all to create automatisms. So by making several changes each time, it will be very complicated. Already when we have the same group of 20 or 23 players, it is very difficult to have the automatisms because only the 11 who are on the field create them. And often it is difficult for the entrants, the automatisms are less. So I don’t think changing everything is a good thing. But the principle of a selection is also that players arrive and others leave, for different reasons.
As a general rule, 80% of the backbone of the France team is part of the selection. So change for the sake of change, no. On the other hand, give playing time to give experience and create automatisms, yes. “