François Alu (Dance with the stars) separated from his partner and relocated? He confides

For the eleventh season of Dance with the stars, and after two years of absence, it is Francois Alu who was chosen to complete the jury. Each week, he shares his advice with the candidates in the running and alongside Chris Marques, Denitsa Ikonomova and Jean-Paul Gaultier. A place of choice and well deserved for the one who, at only 27 years old, is the Principal dancer at the Paris Opera Ballet (the last row before that of Etoile).





If his exceptional career in classical dance no longer holds any secrets for anyone, on the other hand it is difficult to be in touch with François Alu’s private life if it is only at the latest news, he was Léonore Baulac’s companion, also a principal dancer at the ballet of the Opéra national de Paris. Ancient history according to the judge’s own words. “We are no longer in a relationship with Leonore“, he revealed during an interview for Current wife published this Friday, October 29, 2021. And for him to add that there was no bad feelings between them: “But I kept a good relationship with her, it still is today. We get along extremely well. She became a very close friend“.

And since their breakup, has François Alu found love again? On this subject, the classical dancer wants to be much more mysterious. “Today I will only tell you that I am in a relationship with the cosmos ! (Laughs)“, he amused himself to answer.