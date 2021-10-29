François-Henri Désrables: Montpellier Vipers at the Grand Prix du roman de l’Académie-Française

Former ice hockey player, who became a young hopeful of literature at Gallimard, won the Grand Prix de l’Académie with “My master, my winner”, a burning, sparkling and impossible passion of love between a library curator and a actress.

Grand prix du roman de l’Académie-Française at 34 years old: François-Henri Désrable continues to leapfrog in literature. “My master, my winner” (Gallimard) won Thursday, snatch, ten votes in the 3rd round against nine votes to Gilles Martin-Chauffier for “Last Tribun” (Grasset). The academics seem to have left Mohamed Mbougar Sarr (“The Most Secret Memory of Men”) to the Goncourts, of which he is the big favorite.

The most classic of literary prizes celebrates the atypical career of a former professional ice hockey player, son of a hockey player, born in Amiens in 1987. For two seasons, François-Henri Désrable shone in the Vipers club in Montpellier, from 2012 to 2014.





Romain Gary

It was at this time that his first book, “You will show my head to the people” was published by Gallimard. From the outset, a royal road for a beginner. He then stood out with “Evariste”, an evocation of Evariste Galois, a mathematical genius mown in a duel in 1832 at the age of 20. His third title, “Un certain M.Piekielny”, leads him in the footsteps of a mysterious character by Romain Gary, quoted in “The Promise of the Dawn”, a book that François-Henri Désrable devoured at the age of 17. and which triggered his vocation as a writer. In 2017, Désrable was in the running for the six major literary prizes, but he won none.

The consecration thus arrives with “My master, my victor”. A novel in which we follow the adventures of a late curator of the National Library of France with a fiery temperament, Vasco, ready to do anything to seduce a voluptuous actress, Tina, in love with poetry. He opens the forbidden reserves of the BNF to him to exhibit the original and Rimbaldian manuscript of a “Saison en enfer”. He ruined himself in astronomical auctions to buy Verlaine’s pistol.

Tina shares Vasco’s madness but she is in a household with a jealous and dangerous man … “My master, my victor” opens in the office of an examining magistrate who is investigating the death of Vasco …

A sparkling humor, sometimes zany, permeates this twirling novel which rhymes amorous passion and beautiful letters. With this Grand Prix, the former Vipers hockey player joins another Montpellier player, Camille Pascal, distinguished in 2018 for “The Summer of the Four Kings”.