free content in November with Control Ultimate Edition and lots of games

November will once again be rich in content for the Amazon Prime Gaming subscription. Between free games like Control Ultimate Edition and Dragon Age Inquisition, or the many content offered for Genshin Impact, Call Of Duty and other game services, subscribers will have plenty to do.

Amazon Prime Gaming makes appointments each month for multiple games offered, and especially content in the most popular game services.

This time it is simply Control Ultimate Edition and Dragon Age Inquisition which are available on PC to subscribers. They will be able to collect 9 games in November. Those for October are still available for a few days.

And like every month, popular game services offer exclusive content, skins, currencies to purchase items, and more. This concerns titles like Call of Duty, Fall Guys or Far Cry 6, Genshin Impact and Riders Republic.

Content offered in November

Free games to collect

Sacred game of the year when it was released in 2014, Dragon Age Inquisition is the latest big game from studio Bioware. This action RPG set in a fantasy universe offers you choice of plot-defining dialogues and a large world to explore with a fairly rich multi-class combat system.

More recent, Control Ultimate Edition is the best possible version of the game from Remedy Entertainment. This excellent action adventure game features a unique storyline and art direction. It’s also one of the best demonstrations of what ray tracing can do in a game, yet.

Dragon Age Inquisition

Control Ultimate Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rogue Heroes

Liberated

Puzzle Agent 2

Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter

BAFL Brakes Are For Losers

Secret Files: Sam Peters

You have until November 1 to collect STAR WARS: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation, Ghostrunner, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape, Secret Files 3.





Content already available:

New World – Pirate Packs # 1 and # 2: Swashbuckler Skin, Pirate Stance, Cutthroat Emote, 5K Marks of Fortune, Pirate Sword, (3) Crests

Far Cry 6 Vaquero Bundle: Vaquero Outfit Set, El Caballero Blanco Pistol, Julia’s Last Stand Rifle, Pocket Watch Weapon Charm, Vaquero’s Ride Horse, Yaran Horseshoe Vehicle Mirror Prop, One Small Pesos Pack (3000 Pesos)

Genshin Impact – Primogems x60, Hero’s Wit x8, Mora x40000, Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter x5

Call of Duty – Flight School Bundle, World Series of Warzone Fall 2021

Fall Out 76 – Red Steel Crusader Pistol Paint, Brotherhood of Steel Wallpaper, Mr. Fuzzy Backpack skin

Brawlhalla – Halloween Bundle: Nix legend Unlock, Scarecrow Nix Skin, Maniacal Laugh Emote

Epic Seven – 1x Tera Phantasma, 6x Giga-Phantasma, 20x Leif

Rainbow Six Siege – 7-Day Renown Booster

League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule – 650 RP, (1) Unowned 1350 RP Skin Permanent, 200 Orange Essence, (5) Champion Shards, (2) Series 1 Eternals Shards, and (1) 30-Day XP Boost

League of Legends – Worlds 2021 – Happiness Overload emote NOW AVAILABLE Free Fire – Weapon Royale Voucher (x5)

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Story Skip Ticketx100, Event Skip Ticketx100, NRG Restore (L) x30

Fall Guys – Prime Loot 11 Axolotl

World of Warships – Premium Cruiser Emden Pack: Tier II Premium German Cruiser Emden, German Commander with 3 skill points

Riders Republic – Elfie costume + 10 helicopter Drops

For Honor – Champion Status and Loot, 7 Day Champion Status, 2 Scavenger Crates, 3 Battle Pass Tiers

Dauntless – Arcslayer Aethercasters Aetherstriker Skin

Future :

November 3: Epic Seven – 1x Tera-Phantasma, 6x Giga-Phantasma, 300,000 Golds

November 4: Last Day on Earth – Caustic ‘Chopper Skin

November 9 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Amazon Prime Chest: Hanabi (7-Day), Hanabi “Fiery Mot” (7-Day), Lancelot (7-Day), Lancelot “Dark Earl” (7-Day)

10 november Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Select Element Fragment of Thought x50 Summon Ticket Free Fire – Crystal Soul (Cosmetic)

November 16 Legends of Runeterra – Epic Wildcard

November 19 World of Warships – 1x Black Friday Container, 20x Shadow Lurker Camouflages



How to get free games and content offered on Amazon Prime Gaming?