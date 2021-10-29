free content in November with Control Ultimate Edition and lots of games

November will once again be rich in content for the Amazon Prime Gaming subscription. Between free games like Control Ultimate Edition and Dragon Age Inquisition, or the many content offered for Genshin Impact, Call Of Duty and other game services, subscribers will have plenty to do.
Amazon Prime Gaming makes appointments each month for multiple games offered, and especially content in the most popular game services.
This time it is simply Control Ultimate Edition and Dragon Age Inquisition which are available on PC to subscribers. They will be able to collect 9 games in November. Those for October are still available for a few days.
And like every month, popular game services offer exclusive content, skins, currencies to purchase items, and more. This concerns titles like Call of Duty, Fall Guys or Far Cry 6, Genshin Impact and Riders Republic.
Content offered in November
Free games to collect
Sacred game of the year when it was released in 2014, Dragon Age Inquisition is the latest big game from studio Bioware. This action RPG set in a fantasy universe offers you choice of plot-defining dialogues and a large world to explore with a fairly rich multi-class combat system.
More recent, Control Ultimate Edition is the best possible version of the game from Remedy Entertainment. This excellent action adventure game features a unique storyline and art direction. It’s also one of the best demonstrations of what ray tracing can do in a game, yet.
From 1er November, Amazon Prime offers several PC games to its subscribers. Just download the software to get them back.
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Rogue Heroes
- Liberated
- Puzzle Agent 2
- Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter
- BAFL Brakes Are For Losers
- Secret Files: Sam Peters
You have until November 1 to collect STAR WARS: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation, Ghostrunner, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape, Secret Files 3.
Content already available:
- New World – Pirate Packs # 1 and # 2: Swashbuckler Skin, Pirate Stance, Cutthroat Emote, 5K Marks of Fortune, Pirate Sword, (3) Crests
- Far Cry 6 Vaquero Bundle: Vaquero Outfit Set, El Caballero Blanco Pistol, Julia’s Last Stand Rifle, Pocket Watch Weapon Charm, Vaquero’s Ride Horse, Yaran Horseshoe Vehicle Mirror Prop, One Small Pesos Pack (3000 Pesos)
- Genshin Impact – Primogems x60, Hero’s Wit x8, Mora x40000, Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter x5
- Call of Duty – Flight School Bundle, World Series of Warzone Fall 2021
- Fall Out 76 – Red Steel Crusader Pistol Paint, Brotherhood of Steel Wallpaper, Mr. Fuzzy Backpack skin
- Brawlhalla – Halloween Bundle: Nix legend Unlock, Scarecrow Nix Skin, Maniacal Laugh Emote
- Epic Seven – 1x Tera Phantasma, 6x Giga-Phantasma, 20x Leif
- Rainbow Six Siege – 7-Day Renown Booster
- League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule – 650 RP, (1) Unowned 1350 RP Skin Permanent, 200 Orange Essence, (5) Champion Shards, (2) Series 1 Eternals Shards, and (1) 30-Day XP Boost
- League of Legends – Worlds 2021 – Happiness Overload emote NOW AVAILABLE Free Fire – Weapon Royale Voucher (x5)
- Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Story Skip Ticketx100, Event Skip Ticketx100, NRG Restore (L) x30
- Fall Guys – Prime Loot 11 Axolotl
- World of Warships – Premium Cruiser Emden Pack: Tier II Premium German Cruiser Emden, German Commander with 3 skill points
- Riders Republic – Elfie costume + 10 helicopter Drops
- For Honor – Champion Status and Loot, 7 Day Champion Status, 2 Scavenger Crates, 3 Battle Pass Tiers
- Dauntless – Arcslayer Aethercasters Aetherstriker Skin
Future :
- November 3:
- Epic Seven – 1x Tera-Phantasma, 6x Giga-Phantasma, 300,000 Golds
- November 4:
- Last Day on Earth – Caustic ‘Chopper Skin
- November 9
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – Amazon Prime Chest: Hanabi (7-Day), Hanabi “Fiery Mot” (7-Day), Lancelot (7-Day), Lancelot “Dark Earl” (7-Day)
- 10 november
- Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Select Element Fragment of Thought x50 Summon Ticket
- Free Fire – Crystal Soul (Cosmetic)
- November 16
- Legends of Runeterra – Epic Wildcard
- November 19
- World of Warships – 1x Black Friday Container, 20x Shadow Lurker Camouflages
How to get free games and content offered on Amazon Prime Gaming?
- You must be subscribed to the Amazon Prime offer (5.99 euros per month or 49 euros per year);
- Go to gaming.amazon.com and log in with your credentials;
- In the tab Games, booty, go fishing for the content offered. You will also find free PC games;
- To enjoy the content, you will need to link your PlayStation, Xbox, Google Stadia or publishers account (Ubisoft Connect, Rockstar Social Club, EA Play, Bungie, Riot, etc.);
- To enjoy PC games, download the Amazon Games client on Windows (no Mac version at this time) to pick up and play the games.