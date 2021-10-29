free game of the week will make you tremble for Halloween

Like every week, Epic Games Store gives you the opportunity to get a video game for free. And it must be said that the game of the week is rather timely, since it will make you tremble on the occasion of the feast ofHalloween.

A timely game

An integral part of Epic’s communication strategy, the games offered by the publisher to bring together new players on its platform are often the opportunity to discover indie nuggets as well as triple-A.

Obviously very attentive to the calendar, Epic thus offered during this month of October several games calibrated for the Halloween party. : we are thinking in particular of Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse and Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition.

Epic continues its momentum with Game of the Week, as it is about DARQ, a psychological horror game released in 2019 and developed by the Unfold Games studio. The game immerses us in the subconscious of a young boy, Lloyd, who cannot come out of his nightmares.





In the tradition of a Little nightmare, DARQ is a game that should appeal to fans of Tim Burton, thanks to its polished aesthetic and its unique universe. Bypass the laws of physics by walking on walls, avoid enemies by camouflaging yourself, explore, DARQ is a very immersive game, maybe a bit too short.

So you can get free DARQ until November 4, at 4 p.m., by clicking here. Note that we already know the title of the next free game of the week: it will be the city-builder Aven colony.

Beware of double-identification

Like always, You may have problems picking up the game from the Epic Games Store.