French growth is progressing more strongly than expected

According to the government, the figure “is exceptional, beyond expectations”. However, it is the result of an obvious catch-up effect, after the confinements that marked the start of this year. With the reopening of sectors linked to leisure and tourism, household consumption expenditure in particular accelerated sharply, gaining 5% in this quarter alone. When the total production of market goods and services has for its part been largely driven by services.

However, France also benefited from a 2.3% increase in its exports. On the other hand, imports remained almost stable (-0.1%), so that the contribution of foreign trade to growth was positive by 0.6 percentage point of GDP in the third quarter.

Towards 7% growth in 2021?

With this good figure which allows national wealth to come close to its pre-crisis level, France can hope to exceed 7% growth this year – unless there is a significant slowdown due, for example, to a strong resumption of the epidemic in last trimestre…-. The growth overhang for the year 2021 is already 6.6%.

The government was counting on 6.25% for 2021. After the 5.5% drop in the number of unemployed in category A this last quarter, unveiled this week by Pole Emploi, the recovery seems to be confirmed in France.

The only downsides, however, are labor shortages and rising energy prices. In addition, with inflation, household consumption of goods slowed down (- 0.2%) in September, in particular because of a slight drop in food purchases. These fears about purchasing power and their standard of living have started to affect household morale, which is declining, according to INSEE.

These clouds on the economy do not worry too much the government, which sees in this very positive figure of growth, especially the result of its policy of support to the economy and whatever the cost.