Gas price: Putin orders to increase deliveries to Europe, the price plummets

ECONOMY – Russian President Vladimir Putin this week called for gas deliveries to Europe to increase once Russian tanks have been filled. A demand which caused a heavy fall in the price of gas on the markets.

A statement that swayed the price of gas. On Wednesday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian giant Gazprom to increase gas deliveries to Europe once Russian tanks are full. “I beg you, after the completion of the filling of the underground gas tanks in Russia, by November 8 or November 8, to start a gradual and planned work to increase the gas volumes in your underground tanks in Europe”, he declared, specifying that it was in particular Austria and Germany. According to the Russian president, “this will make it possible to ensure our contractual obligations in a reliable, stable and rhythmic manner and to supply gas to our European partners in autumn and winter”.

Immediately, gas prices, at the heart of concerns since the surge in energy prices, collapsed. The European benchmark price, the Dutch TTF, has lost 21% since this announcement and returns this Friday below the threshold of 70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), to 68.53 euros around 2:20 p.m. French time. A first since September 27. The price of British gas, for delivery next month, for its part showed a similar drop over the week, quoting 177.00 pence per therm (a unit of quantity of heat).

Prices still three times higher than six months ago

Prices for both contracts are more than twice below their peak on October 6, when a panic, catalyzed by strong Asian demand and fears of a cold winter in the northern hemisphere, ignited markets. They had then risen respectively to 162.125 euros and 407.82 pence, absolute records. However, despite the sharp drop observed this week, gas prices are still three times higher than six months ago.

Natural gas storage facilities in Germany “are currently 70% full, while those in the European Union are 77% full. Normally, they should be over 90% full at this time of year.”, explain Carsten Fritsch and Barbara Lambrech, analysts at Commerzbank. As a reminder, a third of European gas comes from Russia.

