Gas prices: Putin drops prices after a message to Gazprom

When Putin gives orders, Gazprom gets up to speed. While the price of gas has reached record levels in Europe in recent weeks, a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Russian gas company Gazprom, the main European distributor, was enough to reshuffle the cards. Gas prices are still three times higher than six months ago, but the drop recorded this week is indicative.

The European benchmark price, the Dutch TTF, has lost 21% since the announcement. This Friday it drops below 70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for the first time since September 27, at 68.53 euros around 2:20 p.m. Paris time. The same goes for British gas, which is scheduled for delivery next month. Its price shows a similar drop over the week, costing 177.00 pence per therm (a unit of heat quantity).

The prices of both contracts are more than twice below their peak at the beginning of October 6 when a wave of panic, catalyzed by strong Asian demand and fears of a cold winter in the northern hemisphere, had ignited the markets. . They had then risen respectively to 162.125 euros and 407.82 pence, absolute records.



Deliveries “from November 8”

The correction in recent days “is mainly due to the fact that the Russian president ordered Gazprom to deliver more gas to Europe from November 8,” said Carsten Fritsch and Barbara Lambrech, analysts at Commerzbank. A third of European gas comes from Russia, but Moscow claims to be in no way responsible for this spectacular increase.

Still, Vladimir Poutine asked the Russian gas company Gazprom to take care of the European tanks “by November 8 or November 8”, after having filled those of their country. The Russian president calls for “a gradual and planned work to increase the volumes of gas in your underground reservoirs in Europe”. “This will make it possible to ensure our contractual obligations in a reliable, stable and rhythmic manner and to supply gas to our European partners in autumn and winter,” he said.