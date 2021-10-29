Gas prices twist after Putin’s statements – rt in english

The Russian President’s request to Gazprom to increase gas deliveries to reservoirs in Germany and Austria caused prices to fall in Europe. But they are still three times higher than six months ago.

“I beg you, after the completion of the filling of the underground gas reservoirs in Russia, by November 8 or November 8, to start a gradual and planned work to increase the gas volumes in your underground reservoirs in Europe”, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Gazprom’s management on the evening of October 27, specifying that it was mainly Austria and Germany.





The European benchmark price, the Dutch TTF, has lost 21% since this announcement and fell back below 70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on October 29 for the first time since September 27.

The price of British gas for delivery next month, meanwhile, showed a similar drop over the week, trading at 177 pence (£ 1.77) per btu (a UK unit of heat quantity). But despite the sharp drop observed this week, gas prices are still three times higher than six months ago.

Analysts from Commerzbank, quoted by AFP, confirm that the recent drop in prices “is mainly due to the fact that the Russian president ordered Gazprom to deliver more gas to Europe from November 8”. Natural gas storage facilities in Germany are currently 70% full, while those in the European Union are 77% full. “Normally, they should be over 90% full at this time of the year,” Commerzbank experts explain.