    GDP grows by 2.2% in the third quarter, inflation explodes

    Germany recorded one of the worst growth performances, behind France, Spain and Italy.

    The gross domestic product (GDP) of the euro zone grew by 2.2% in the third quarter compared to the previous one, consolidating its return to growth after rebounding by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to a first estimate by Eurostat published on Friday.

    For the EU as a whole, the increase reached 2.1%, following growth of 2% in the second quarter. Among the large countries, Germany recorded one of the worst performances (+ 1.8%), behind Spain (+ 2%) and Italy (+ 2.6%), while France saw its growth accelerated significantly (+ 3%, after 1.3% in the second quarter). In the first quarter, the euro zone’s GDP fell by 0.3%, after a decline of 0.4% over the last three months of 2020. It then recorded a sharp rebound in April-June.


    The improvement on the growth front continues to have repercussions on employment: the unemployment rate in the euro zone continued to decline in August, affecting 7.5% of the working population, after 7.8% in June and 7.6% in July. The figure for September will be released next week by Eurostat.

    Inflation is exploding

    The euro zone inflation rate jumped in October to 4.1% year-on-year, the highest in more than 13 years, due to an ever-greater surge in energy prices. announced Friday Eurostat. The energy sector experienced by far the largest increase last month (+ 23.5% over one year), after a price increase of 17.6% in September, said the European statistics office. Since June, inflation has increased every month in the euro zone: it had reached 3% in August, still year-on-year, before climbing 3.4% in September.

    We have to go back to July 2008 to find such a rate, then unprecedented since the creation of the euro zone. These price pressures are causing financial markets to fear a rise in interest rates. But the European Central Bank like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and many experts continue to judge “temporary»Soaring prices.


