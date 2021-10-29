Genesio: “Messi? No, the question (of its performance) is not legitimate ”

Bruno Genesio, the Stade Rennais coach, was asked about the debate around Lionel Messi’s performance since his arrival at Paris-SG in August, this Friday at a press conference. When asked if he finds the questions legitimate about the Argentine striker, he retorted:
“No, for me the question is not legitimate. He is one of the greatest players in history, and after that it’s always a team problem. He’s just arrived, he needs time. Every time he has the ball everyone shakes or shakes, depending on your side. Against us, almost every time he created danger, despite everything he remains a player very feared by everyone. “
“Playing against him is impressive”
Before him, Benjamin Bourigeaud had been more measured: “Against us, he was pretty good, his passes brought danger. Playing against him is impressive because he is the greatest player of all time. But what happens at PSG does not concern me too much. “
Stade Rennais is the only club to have beaten PSG this season in L1 (2-0), earlier this month. He travels to Troyes on Sunday with uncertainty around Jonas Matin, who was hit in a thigh this week in training and uncertain. Birger Meling and Flavien Tait were also exempted from the day’s session, in front of around 400 spectators at La Piverdière. But as a simple precaution. They should take their place in the Dawn.