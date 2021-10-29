Gérald Baticle (Angers): “Nice can be an outsider for the title”

Braked during the last two days away against PSG at the Parc (1-2) and Saint-Étienne (2-2), Angers, 6th in Ligue 1, attacked a copious program, with the reception of Nice (3rd ), this Sunday at 1 p.m., before moving to the defending champion Lille next week.
“For me, Nice is not an outsider at the top of the ranking: this team, led by Christophe Galtier, one of the best European coaches, perhaps an outsider for the title”, insisted the coach of the SCO, Gerald Baticle, this Friday afternoon in a press conference.
“I do not want to feed the debate on arbitration, evacuates Baticle. I want to feed our team’s play more, to give more consistency to our offensive animations and more fluidity in the game. “
“Find solutions to avoid their pressing”
Because, against the Greens, the SCO was copiously dominated in the game and too quickly returned the ball to the men of Claude Puel, suffering “High pressing” of Stéphanois. A case that is likely to recur against Nice, warns Baticle: “We’re going to have similar problems. We know we’re going to be in a hurry. We have to find solutions to avoid their pressing, either with short play or with long play, to get around them and have more favorable areas to develop our offensive play. “
Recalling the victory snatched by Stéphane Bahoken in the last seconds against Metz (3-2) during the SCO’s last match at Raymond-Kopa, while his men had twice been led to the score, the Scoist coach calls his group “To regain his energy and his offensive quality at home. Even if we are in a good zone in the standings, we must not lose our ambition in the game. We work so that, mentally, we remain confident, enterprising and daring. The meaning is to work on our content to be conqueror and effective to take points. “