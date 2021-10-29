Giant fires devastated Antarctica 75 million years ago

By the end of the Cretaceous, Antarctica was covered with lush green forests and ferns. But this welcoming region has also experienced devastating “paleo-fires”, undoubtedly triggered by volcanic eruptions.

You will also be interested

[EN VIDÉO] The future of Antarctica is in Paris From June 14 to 24, 2021, France is hosting the 43rd Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM). A treaty intended to protect Antarctica and its environment. Among the first nations to have settled permanently on this white continent through the Dumont d’Urville station, France still carries out research projects there in close collaboration with teams from all over the world. With Astrolab as a valuable logistical support tool. © Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs

It’s hard to imagine that millions of years ago, the icy expanses of theAntarctic were the scene of gigantic forest fires. During the Cretaceous (-145 to -65 million years ago), the hottest period in Earth’s history, palm trees were found in Alaska and Antarctica was covered with green forests conifers, ferns and flowering plants. Yet the place was far from being a paradise. According to a study published in October in the journal Polar Research, James Island Ross, in the present extreme west of the Antarctic continent, would have known devastating fires during the Campanian (between 83 and 72 million years ago).





Flammable coniferous forests

Researchers studied remains of coal of drink from plants fossils collected during a 2015-2016 expedition to the northeastern part of James Ross Island. These extremely fine fragments of coal (the largest measuring only 19 to 38 millimeters) were analyzed at microscope and they would come from burnt gymnosperms, probably from a botanical family of conifers called Araucariaceae. ” This discovery shows that large fires in the Cretaceous were more frequent than previously imagined », Attests Flaviana Jorge de Lima, paleobiologist at the Federal University of Pernambuco in Recife in Brazil, and main author of the study. In 2015, a previous study carried out using charcoal had already shown that West Antarctica had experienced significant forest fires.

Volcanoes, the main cause of paleofires in Antarctica

Obviously, these fires were not started by any dinosaurs malicious. Many natural phenomena can cause fires, such as lightning where the ” dry thunderstorms “. But it is here rather the volcanoes that would be in question, according to the authors of the study. ” Antarctica experienced intense volcanic activity caused by plate tectonics during the Cretaceous, points out Flaviana Jorge de Lima. It is likely that this volcanic activity is at the origin of the forest palefire that created the charcoal reported here. “. However, it is unlikely that these fires could have spread on very large scales, due to the low oxygen content of the’atmosphere at the time (between 10% and 15% compared to 21% today). However, theoretically it is necessary at least 15% oxygen so that the fire spreads. Moreover, with the bursting of the supercontinent Gondwana, Antarctica found itself relatively isolated from the rest of the land.

However, forest fires were undoubtedly frequent and widespread during the Late Cretaceous. Much evidence has been documented in thenorthern hemisphere, or in what is now Tasmania, New Zealand and Argentina. The lush vegetation and the weather warmer certainly increased the flammability of forests around this time. Maybe a glimpse of what lies ahead with the global warming. We have observed for 40 years a 20% extension of the fire season globally, resulting in more areas burned.