Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik separated: the singer would have hit his mother-in-law

Following an argument in their family, singer Zayn Malik allegedly hit his stepmother, Yolanda Hadid, as she maintains. The young man decided to express himself on Twitter, but several sources suggest that the couple, formed by him and Gigi Hadid, have already separated.

“As you know, I am a low key person and I really want to create a private and healthy space in which my daughter can grow up,” he explains. The former singer of One Direction continues without denying the facts with which he is accused. “In order to protect this space, I agreed not to challenge the statements attesting to an argument I had with a member of my partner’s family,” he says.

Without claiming to be separated from Gigi Hadid with whom he had a child in September 2020, Zayn Malik does not hesitate to return to the confrontation he had with his mother-in-law. The latter would have entered the house of the couple while his daughter had been absent for several weeks, as the musical artist specifies on the social network.





According to TMZ, Yolanda Hadid claims that Zayn Malik hit her last week, and she is seriously considering reporting the facts to the police. However, the 28-year-old singer said “he categorically denies hitting Yolanda Hadid, adding that he refuses to give more details.” He hopes that his mother-in-law “will reconsider his false allegations and endeavor to resolve these family problems in private,” the young man concludes.

Imminent separation

According to several sources, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik would however be separated for more than a month, as specified by TMZ. Information taken up by the People site which maintains that a new separation between the two would be close: “They are no longer together at the moment. But they remain two very good parents. They are co-parents ”, revealed a friend of the family to the American site.

As a reminder, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been a couple since 2015. The two celebrities have yet separated in March 2018, and again in January 2019. It would therefore not be their first break.