Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: the breakup for the couple, the singer accused of violence by his mother-in-law

Here is a very sad news: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik they broke up. A separation announced in a tense context, around a supposed physical assault of the ex-singer of One Direction against Yolanda, the mother of the young woman.

Thursday October 28, 2021, the always well informed American site TMZ claimed that Yolanda Hadid would have been “stuck“physically by Zayn Malik the week before, during an argument and that she was considering filing a complaint. Visibly scared by what she considers to be a physical assault – some sites mention the possibility that it would have been”hit“- Yolanda wants to stay away from her former son-in-law. The latter quickly denied these accusations to the site.”I categorically deny having hit Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter, I now decline to reveal more details and I hope Yolanda will reconsider her false accusations and move forward to heal the wounds of our family, in the private“, he said.





On Twitter, the interpreter of Pillowtalk adds: “As you all know, I am someone who values ​​my privacy and I really want to create a safe and private space around me for my daughter Khai [née en septembre 2020, NDLR] may grow (…) In an effort on my part to protect this world, I have agreed not to dispute any complaints arising from an argument I had with a member of my partner’s family who entered our house while she was away several weeks ago“, he wrote.

Shortly after this affair, relatives of Gigi Hadid (26) and Zayn Malik (28) announced their break-up to People. A separation that actually goes back a month. “They are not together at the moment. They are, however, both good parents. They are co-parents. Yolanda is of course very protective with Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and granddaughter“, said a source. This is not the first time that the couple has separated. Already in March 2018, we learned of their breakup before a flashback.