global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– WHO is monitoring a subvariant –

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday to monitor the contagiousness of the AY.4.2 line of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, increasingly present in Covid-19 contaminations.

– Global access to Merck’s anti-Covid pill –

The American laboratory Merck announced on Wednesday an agreement that could make it possible to widely distribute generic versions of its drug intended for people infected with Covid-19 in poor countries.

If approved, molnupiravir would become the first oral medication for outpatients showing moderate symptoms of Covid-19.

– Encouraging trials of an antidepressant –

Fluvoxamine, an antidepressant drug, is able to reduce hospitalizations in patients with Covid-19 and at risk of severe forms, concludes a clinical trial published on Wednesday.

“Fluvoxamine, a drug that already exists and has a reduced cost, lowers the risk of needing advanced care in (a) high-risk population,” conclude the researchers who conducted this study published in the Lancet Global Health, a publication linked to the Lancet reference journal.

– In Rio, end of the compulsory mask outdoors –

Wearing a mask will no longer be compulsory outdoors from Thursday in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Governor Claudio Castro announced on Wednesday, a measure made possible by the progress of vaccination against Covid-19.

– Record vaccination in Ukraine –





Ukraine announced a record number of Covid vaccinations in 24 hours on Wednesday, under pressure from authorities who introduced additional restrictions in regions hit by a new wave of the epidemic.

291,293 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, the highest figure since the start of the vaccination campaign in February.

– Israel reopens to tourists in November –

The Israeli government confirmed on Wednesday the reopening of its borders to foreign tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 from November 1, following a vaccination campaign in favor of booster doses.

Travelers from “all countries” will be able to travel to Israel without having to first apply for an entry permit, provided they present a vaccination certificate not older than six months.

Travelers will also be required to present a PCR test no longer than 72 hours prior to departure and take a second test upon arrival.

– More than 4.96 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,960,994 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Wednesday in the middle of the day.



The United States is the most bereaved country with 741,175 dead, followed by Brazil (606,679), India (455,653), Mexico (286,888) and Russia (233,898).

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.