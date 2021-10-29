global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Russia: more than 44,000 deaths in September –

Russia recorded 44,265 deaths linked to Covid-19 in September, the statistics agency Rosstat announced on Friday, a figure almost twice the figure established by the government during the same period.

The total death toll from the pandemic in Russia stood at nearly 450,000 deaths at the end of September, according to Rosstat, who has a broader definition of deaths linked to the virus.

– Sweden: response to Covid deemed “insufficient” –

Sweden provided an “insufficient” and “slow” initial response to the epidemic, said an independent commission to investigate the kingdom’s handling of the crisis.

– Vaccines: Paris calls for a more equitable redistribution –

France pleaded in Rome for a “stronger redistribution of vaccines” to developing countries and estimated that it was necessary to release 100 billion dollars to help them revive their economies devastated by the pandemic.

The Ministers of Finance and Health of the G20 countries, meeting in Rome, pledged to increase their support to vulnerable countries and to “control” the coronavirus pandemic “everywhere and as quickly as possible”.

– WHO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus the only candidate for his succession –

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ethiopian Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the front line in the fight against the pandemic, is the only candidate for his succession and his re-election is not in doubt.

– France: the epidemic resumption is confirmed –

“The epidemic resumption is confirmed” in France and begins to be felt in the hospital, underlined the health agency Public Health France in its weekly update.

– China: hundreds of canceled flights –





Beijing airports have canceled hundreds of flights and travel conditions have been tightened across China to combat the emergence of outbreaks of Covid-19.

A dozen regions are facing sporadic outbreaks, which has led the authorities to house millions of residents, step up screening and restrict movement between provinces.

– Ukraine: new outbreak of the epidemic –

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on his compatriots to be smart by getting vaccinated to stem a new outbreak of the epidemic.

– South Africa: vaccination near polling stations –

A thousand vaccination centers will be set up near polling stations in South Africa on Monday, where residents are being called to ballot for local elections.

– Fraudulent health passes –

“National authorities in France and Poland are investigating” the fraudulent use of cryptographic keys to generate QR Codes for European vaccination certificates, the European Commission has confirmed.

– Uganda: schools reopened in January –

Schools in Uganda, closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, will reopen in January 2022 regardless of the country’s vaccination rate, President Yoweri Museveni announced.

– More than 4.97 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,979,103 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Friday in the middle of the day.

The United States is the most bereaved country with 743,362 dead, followed by Brazil (607,068), India (457,191), Mexico (287,631) and Russia (236,220).

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.