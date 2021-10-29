More

    Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, the Rockstar classic announced in virtual reality on Oculus Quest 2!

    Technology


    In addition to the focus on metaverse, the live Connect 2021 of the group Facebook was the opportunity for Mark Zuckerberg to talk about video games and to announce a project for the Oculus Quest 2 that we would not have imagined. Yes, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will not be content to come back in a few days in the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, but will also be brought to virtual reality!

    Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Connect 2021

    Apart from the advertisement itself, the site ofOculus unfortunately didn’t teach us much more:

    Today at Connect, we announced that the Rockstar Games classic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is in development for Quest 2. Get a new perspective of Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas by discovering (again or for the first time) one of the most iconic open worlds in video games. This is a project that has been in the works for many years, and we can’t wait to show you more.

    While waiting to have more news of this project of GTA San Andreas in VR, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition can be pre-ordered on Amazon priced at € 59.99.


    thumbnail editorAlexandre SAMSON (Omega Law)
    Responsible Corrector – Writer
    Addicted to Assassin’s Creed and Destiny, avid RPG lover and passionate about gaming experiences in general. Comic book reader (DC) and various manga (One Piece!). A chemist by training and a Whovian at heart.
    Follow me : Twitter GamergenInstagram Gamergen


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleAtlético de Madrid caught by Levante on the wire despite a goal from Antoine Griezmann
    Next articleNagui confides in the most difficult moment of his career

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC