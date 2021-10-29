Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, the Rockstar classic announced in virtual reality on Oculus Quest 2!

In addition to the focus on metaverse, the live Connect 2021 of the group Facebook was the opportunity for Mark Zuckerberg to talk about video games and to announce a project for the Oculus Quest 2 that we would not have imagined. Yes, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will not be content to come back in a few days in the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, but will also be brought to virtual reality!

Apart from the advertisement itself, the site ofOculus unfortunately didn’t teach us much more:

Today at Connect, we announced that the Rockstar Games classic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is in development for Quest 2. Get a new perspective of Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas by discovering (again or for the first time) one of the most iconic open worlds in video games. This is a project that has been in the works for many years, and we can’t wait to show you more.

