    Greta Thunberg protests in London against the role of banks in the climate crisis

    Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined an action by young environmentalists against the role of financial institutions in the climate crisis on Friday October 29 in London, two days before the start of COP26 in Scotland. The emblematic figure of the “Fridays for Future” movement appeared alongside a few dozen activists in front of the headquarters of the Standard Chartered bank, immediately surrounded by a swarm of photographers and cameras.

    She left without speaking but explained on Twitter asking this financial institution “to stop funding our destruction”. “Banks are still injecting fantastic amounts into fossil fuels, which are destabilizing the planet and endangering many lives”, criticized Greta Thunberg, 18.

    Greta Thunberg is expected in Glasgow to take part in a big climate march on November 5, midway through the UN conference. “In the current state of things, this COP will not bring about big changes”, she had declared in mid-October to AFP.


