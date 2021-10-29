Growth reached 3% in the third quarter, according to INSEE

“It is a figure which is beyond our expectations”, reacted the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire. According to the indicator, household consumption of goods also increased by 1.8% over the quarter.

The growth of the French gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 3% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter, a very high level and exceeding forecasts, which allows the national wealth to approach its level of before. crisis (-0.1%), estimated Friday Insee.

“It’s a number that is beyond our expectations“Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told AFP, calling him”exceptional result”.

Read alsoFrench Covid savings, a coveted treasure that could boost growth

The 3% growth figure is higher than all estimates made by analysts and institutions, with the National Statistics Institute itself forecasting 2.7% in its September forecast.

With the reopening of sectors related to leisure and tourism, household consumption spending has accelerated significantly, gaining 5% over one quarter, said INSEE.

The hotel and restaurant industry jumped this quarter

France also benefited from a 2.3% increase in its exports while imports were almost stable (-0.1%), so that the contribution of foreign trade to growth was positive by 0.6 point. of GDP in the third quarter.





The total production of goods and market services is largely driven by services, the hotel and restaurant business, largely at a standstill during the health crisis, jumping 43.4% over the quarter.

In contrast, the production of manufactured goods remains 6% below its pre-crisis level. The growth estimate for the second quarter is revised up to 1.3%, reported Insee.

Consumption drops in September

Household consumption of goods fell by 0.2% in France in September over one month, under the effect of a drop in food consumption, which fell by 1.5%, reported Insee Friday.

Over the third quarter as a whole, household consumption of goods increased by 1.8%, adds the National Statistics Institute, which specifies that it has revised from 1% to 0.7% the increase initially announced for the month of August.

Read alsoHow the price of the baguette has increased in twenty years

For the third quarter as a whole, the production of foodstuffs excluding tobacco fell by 3.2%, while that of manufactured goods increased by 6.3%, and energy expenditure increased by 2.1%.

“The drop in gas and electricity consumption is offset by the increase in fuel consumption,” explained INSEE.