GTA San Andreas: surprise, a VR version has just been announced and here are the first details

GTA San Andreas, where the sweet name of a revolution in its time and a video game myth today. In 2021, the work of Rockstar seems to have never been in such good shape and has just formalized a completely new version …

Released in 2004, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is undoubtedly one of the most cult games of the PS2 era, and arguably in the history of the Tenth Art itself. A real phenomenon whose echoes of the famous G-funk theme continue to bounce in our heads of adults, formerly teenagers and amazed by a nameless freedom and a certain taste for risk.

Today, GTA San Andreas still has its aura, that’s obvious. And because the sixth installment of the franchise is still pending or that GTA 5 is slightly starting to pull the rope for some, the developers will dig into the old productions to bring them back to the fore and bring a little fresh air with old. This is the case with CJ’s adventure, which will soon be available in a virtual reality version that we did not expect in the least.

GTA Andreas VR, an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive

It was during Facebook’s Connect that Mark Zuckerberg’s firm confirmed the news: yes, GTA San Andreas will be entitled to its VR version, and it will be reserved for the Oculus Quest 2, its famous all-in-one autonomous headset. So we learn that this special edition is in development “since many years” (just that) and that she will give “A new perspective from Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas”, that we discover the game “Again or for the first time”.





Unfortunately, no image is communicated, nor even an exit window, but the news is now official. We don’t know if this will be the base game or the Definitive Edition., the latter officiating under a new engine and a modernized gameplay which will be integrated into the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, but the forecasts are now open.

Remember that this is not the first time that Facebook has attacked video game classics to (re) shape them under the sign of VR: There is still little time, we were entitled to a version of Resident Evil 4 in virtual reality, frankly successful, of which our test is also available at this address. We hope that the treatment of GTA San Andreas will be at least similar, if not even more polished.