Halo Infinite: Craig the Brute got a little facelift | Xbox one

Do you remember Craig the Brute? But yes, this brute who had made people talk about her for his blissful smile and his sweet face during the presentation of the campaign demo in July 2020. Craig became a meme in spite of himself, but he testified above all to the technical concerns of ‘Halo Infinite that 343 Industries had promised to solve, and it looks like it’s done.

Craig 2.0

Halo Infinite development team member Joseph Stafen said Craig was making an appearance in the new campaign demo released last week. This demo has been very well received by the community and the work done on the game for over a year is visible.





Precisely, at 2 minutes 49 in the new extract of the campaign, the Master Chief turns around and finds himself face to face with a brute who loses his helmet, a potential reference to Craig when we know that the latter appears in the new extract. Craig would therefore have grown his goatee and beard since July 2020.

This new image of Craig represents the in-engine rendering of the character. This is not a cinematic or synthetic images, but rather Craig’s in-game model. It might differ slightly once in the game, but at the margin.

See you at the game’s release to discover it in motion, on December 9 on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One and PC, available day one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.