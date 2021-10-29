Hamilton “saddened” by photo of himself revealing lack of diversity in the discipline

In 2019, Lewis Hamilton had taken traditional family photos with the Mercedes team, on the evening of the last GP of the season, in Abu Dhabi. The British pilot later realized he was the only black in the picture, which saddened him over his fight for diversity, as he explained in the Wall Street Journal.

Lewis Hamilton did not realize it at the time. Obviously all smiles at the end of a 2019 Formula 1 season which allowed him to win his sixth world champion title, the British driver had posed with all the staff of the Mercedes team. One of these photos was taken by the official F1 Instagram account. It was then that the star saw the obvious: he was the only black person in the photo.

“I zoomed in on it. I’ve been here for 14 or 15 years. How come nothing had changed? I was really sad about it. Frustrated and sad,” Lewis Hamilton says in an interview unveiled Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal Magazine.





Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes team, in Abu Dhabi on December 1, 2019 © Hoch Zwei / Icon Sport

“Why am I the only black pilot to break through?”

Since his impressive dominance in the main discipline of motorsport, Lewis Hamilton has championed the fight against racism and discrimination. Which leads him to wonder about himself and the diversity in F1. According to a study by the UK’s National Academy of Engineering, less than 1% of people who work in Formula 1 are black. “Why am I the only black rider to have broken through?” Asks the champion.

Before being the spokesperson for the Black Lives Matter movement in F1, Lewis Hamilton had to resolve in the past to take it upon himself. Also in this interview at WSJ, he remembers this 2008 Spanish GP, where spectators had made a blackface (face painted black) and wrote “Hamilton family” on their t-shirt. “I remember the pain I felt that day, he recalls, according to the transcript of the Daily Mail. But I didn’t say anything. I had no one. Nobody said anything. I have seen people remain silent “.