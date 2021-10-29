Health: more than 40 strokes per day in Occitanie

On the occasion of World Stroke Day this October 29, the Regional Health Agency reminds that every day, more than 40 inhabitants of the region are victims of a stroke.

Throughout this Friday, October 29, we will also be reminded of the signs that should alert you to a suspected stroke: sudden headache, loss of sensitivity or weakness of one or more limbs, visual and / or speech disorders. , disturbances of consciousness, deformation of the face. This serious accident, which occurs overwhelmingly (75%) in people over 65, also affects young people, and among daily victims of stroke in Occitania, “five die in the acute phase and six are under the age of 60”, indicates the ARS.





Call 15 or 112

Absolute emergency, the stroke observed or suspected must be the subject of an immediate call for help by dialing 15 or 112. Early treatment reduces the risk of death by 30% and limits the severity of the after-effects. Because stroke remains the leading cause of acquired disability, the second leading cause of dementia (after Alzheimer’s disease) and the third leading cause of death in France after myocardial infarction and cancer.

Prevention of risk factors is also essential. It involves stopping smoking, reducing alcohol consumption, eating less salt, exercising … so many good practices that reduce the risk of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes. , hypercholesterolemia involved in stroke.

For more information: tout-savoir-avc.com a dedicated site (extremely well done) for the general public but also, and this is much rarer, for stroke victims. It was produced from a project led by Toulouse nurse Cécile Traver, a member of the Neurovascular Unit team at Toulouse University Hospital.