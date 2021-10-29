Health pass: the Senate removes its application for the sports practice of minors

“A measure of common sense”, said in a press release Michel Savin, president of the study group Sporting Practices of the Senate. At the end of Thursday afternoon, while the High Assembly was examining article 1 of the “health vigilance” bill, its amendment was adopted after having received a favorable opinion from the law committee.

It was Senator LR, Sylviane Noël who defended her amendment in the hemicycle. It aims to allow minors to continue to practice a physical and sports activity within a sports association or a club, without having to present a health pass ”.





“It is incomprehensible that adolescents can practice a physical and sporting activity in college or high school, in EPS, or during their activities carried out with the UNSS (school sports association), and that the same practices in the associative framework, often in the same places, they are prohibited if they do not present a health pass, ”she argued.

“The returns concerning registrations in sports associations at the start of the year show that minors aged 12 to 18 have moved away from practice, when the return to the club of those under 12 is extremely dynamic,” he said. -she adds.