Here are the 9 excellent PC games offered in November 2021 to urgently recover

Like PlayStation and its games offered every month on PlayStation Plus, and Epic Games and its weekly free titles, Amazon has decided to always establish itself a little more as a giant of diversity by increasing its interventions. in the world of video games. Outraged New World, Amazon has decided to treat its Prime subscribers with no less than 9 new games.

9 games to rule them all

After 10 games offered in October for its Prime subscribers, Amazon is back to the charge at a run for the month of November. Thereby, no less than 9 new games are offered, with big names like Dragon Age Inquisition, Control Ultimate Edition Where Rise of the Tomb Raider again. A godsend for Prime subscribers who can enjoy their free games, for a subscription, of course. Games that can be picked up right here, from November 1st.

Who has never dreamed of becoming a hero? Here it is about influencing the future of Thedas. In the grip of wars and demonic invasions, we will have to unite if we want to see the forces of good emerge victorious.

Control Ultimate Edition

Developed by Remedy Entertainment, and including both the base game and its expansions “The Foundation” and “Awe”, The opportunity is perfect to embark on the adventure.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Facing the paramilitary organization Trinity in search of immortality, players will set off with Lara Croft on an adventure starting in Siberia, in the footsteps of the legendary city of Kitezh.

Along with their friends, players will venture into randomly created dungeons and explore a world filled with secrets in order to defeat the Titans and save the once peaceful lands of Tasos. Alone or with a group of people, this adventure game also features mechanics straight from the latest rogue-lites.





In this genuine hand-painted comic book, it’s up to the players to undermine a cyberpunk conspiracy. In the middle of a city where the rain keeps falling, human rights are violated, and a revolution emerges to make it stop.

Picking up where the events of Puzzle Agent had stopped, Agent Nelson Tethers, who has yet to solve his biggest investigation, goes back to work. Back in the bizarre town of Scoggins, Minnesota, the mystery of the “Hidden People” will keep players spellbound.

Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter

Following Demon Hunter: Chronicles from Beyond, players will face new challenges in the form of puzzles and other mini-games to learn more about the threats facing Dawn Harlock.

BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers

Pure arcade, shameless low shots and funky cars, the perfect recipe for competing against friends on a dozen circuits.

Secret Files: Sam Peters

Players will need to find out the truth about Asanbosam. This mysterious creature perched in the trees of Bosumtwi, a crater in Ghana, frightens the local populations. In the company of Sam Peter, it will therefore be necessary to do everything to come to the aid of the Ashanti people.

Note that November 1 will be the last day on which Prime subscribers can pick up the games offered for the month of October 2021, to know STAR WARS: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation, Ghostrunner, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape, Secret Files 3.