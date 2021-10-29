here are the Samsung smartphones and tablets that will receive the update

Google yesterday unveiled a new version of Android specially designed for tablets, folding smartphones and Chromebooks. Several Samsung devices should be eligible to receive the update.

With Android 12L, Google is finally tackling the flaws of Android 12 on large screens. Indeed, until now, Android has never adapted well to tablets or folding smartphones. Android 12L should therefore make it possible to solve the problems of displaying applications on large screens, while adding features specially developed for these devices.





Unlike Android 12, Android 12L introduces a new taskbar at the bottom of the interface, which will allow you like on Chrome OS to pin applications for quick access. The new version also makes it possible to take better advantage of large screens by dividing it in half. You can then display, for example notifications on one side, and the control center on the other. Apps should also display correctly on different screen sizes, although these are not fully compatible.

Which Samsung devices should receive the update?

At this time, it’s unclear exactly when Samsung might roll out the update to compatible devices, but according to Google, Android 12L should be available in early 2022. Like every new version, Samsung should update its most recent devices first, notably the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well as the Galaxy Tab S7. Here is the list of all devices that should receive Android 12L:

Galaxy Z Fold folding smartphones

Galaxy Tab tablets

We imagine that the future Galaxy Tab S8, which will arrive at the beginning of next year, will be the first tablets from the manufacturer to ship with Android 12L. In the meantime, Samsung still has to update its smartphones to Android 12, the Korean giant could deploy the new operating system in December on his Galaxy S21.