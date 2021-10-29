his “best friend”, a famous host of France Télévisions, confined in his building

This Friday, October 29, Cyril Féraud grants an interview to Close in which he evokes Spectacular which will be broadcast on Saturday evening on France 2. But the 36-year-old host also reveals that his “best friend” was confined in the same building as him during the confinement …
Since many years, Cyril Feraud present Slam every afternoon on France 3 with very satisfactory audiences. Confident, the management of France Télévisions entrusted him with numerous programs such as La carte aux trésors, the Festival interceltique de Lorient or even Spectacular. Tomorrow evening, alongside Jean-Marc Généreux, the 36-year-old host will offer viewers acrobats, magic and aerial dance numbers, all in a good mood. Very discreet on the other hand about his private life, Cyril Feraud recently ranted over the indiscretion of several Internet users.
Positive containment
“I’m so crazy! I’m sick of it. I attract curiosity because I never talk about my private life. Being photographed with my mother in tears in her arms, there you go… Alright do you f * utre! After, the rest is fine, they leave me anyway. I share a lot of things from my private life in Slam. What is the point ? If the idea is to know who I sleep with, that’s up to me “, he blurted out, quite annoyed. This Friday, October 29, Cyril Feraud interviewed Close in which it evokes the new number of Spectacular. Then asked about the health crisis and the confinements that have radically changed the lives of the French, the presenter of Slam revealed a funny anecdote.
His best friend confined in the same building as him
“The fact of being able to find myself at home, of taking the time, I found that it was priceless. Never before had I spent so much time on the phone or Skype with my friends, family and all those people I couldn’t call. “, did he declare. Then, Cyril Feraud confided that another host of France Televisions had also found himself confined in his building. “I was lucky that my best friend, Laurent Luyat, who presents all the sports broadcasts on France Télévisions, lives in my building.“, he unveiled.