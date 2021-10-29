his company SpaceX opens up about an incident during its first tourist flight

Last month, the increasingly wealthy aeronautics and spaceflight company Elon Musk made its first-ever tourist flight. Four tourists then boarded the Crew Dragon vessel for this first successful test. But if the remark had finally gone unnoticed enough, one of them, Jared Isaacman, had mentioned the triggering of an alarm in mid-flight. Not enough to reassure the public or investors, which was therefore briefly in charge of Elon Musk: it was a problem of ventilation in the toilets. Not the most pleasant for the four tourists, but nothing dramatic either. In short, the information communicated was very vague, but we now know more.

More urine than harm

Bill Gerstenmaier, Vice President of Construction and Flight Reliability at SpaceX, has finally decided to revisit this event, more than a month after the firm’s first tourist flight. The problem actually came from a tube, which, by inadvertently detaching, let out … urine. Already not very sexy, but it does not stop there.

This urine then entered the ventilation system, who is normally responsible for transporting the droppings and whatnot of tourists present at the distance, in order to ensure the comfort of all. The problem is that it then spread under the floor, near the ship’s cabin. A place essential to its proper functioning, therefore. Luckily for everyone, it didn’t have any impact, and nothing was even noticed until teams took it upon themselves to dismantle the floor once the Crew Dragon returned to Earth.





An error not to be reproduced

As you can imagine, if the incident did not have any negative consequences for anyone, Bill Gerstenmaier and SpaceX would like it not to happen again. And This is where the bat hurts, since another Crew Dragon ship has already been in orbit around the Earth for six months: the latter had indeed transported four astronauts aboard the ISS, and will soon be responsible for bringing them back safely.

Obviously, the model of this vessel is similar to its friend, especially in terms of plumbing. After many months in space, there is therefore a good chance that the same problem has already occurred, without anyone noticing it. But, thinking they were doing the right thing, SpaceX decided to anticipate by installing a camera to monitor the area …which caused a new fall of a tube filled with urine, which therefore again spread under the floor.

The problem is thatafter six months, the company fears that the vessel has been partially damaged: when you urinate in a spaceship (maybe someday!), your feces mix with Oxone, a necessary but also corrosive substance. In other words, this one, mixed with the urine, could also have spread under the floor and damaged the structure.

Nevertheless, the astronauts who will return in a few weeks can be reassured: there is less urine in their vessel than in the one used for the tourist flight, and simulations carried out on Earth by SpaceX teams suggest that no significant corrosion should have damaged the Dragon Crew attached to the ISS. We trust the company of Elon Musk, who could well allow us to colonize the Moon! No ?