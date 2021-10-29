Honda HR-V e test: hybrid HEV: the muscular comeback of the Joy Machine

7

The 3rd generation of the Honda HR-V is only available as a hybrid engine. Nevertheless, this SUV coupe is distinguished by a more aggressive line, low consumption, flexible habitability, all mixed with a dose of on-board techno.

In the beginning, there was the J-WJ, the first SUV concept designed by Honda that really came to life in 1999 as the HR-V Joy Machine, a sort of three-door station wagon perched on big wheels. In addition to its bonnet tilted forward, the Joy Machine was distinguished by its large glass surface in the rear seats, its lights framing the tailgate and its roof spoiler; it was for some the heir of Matra Rancho in Japanese sauce.

A cut SUV mouth, and yet the Honda HR-V e: HEV is rather a family vehicle available only in hybrid drive.

22 years later, in February 2021, Honda unveiled the third version of its HR-V (Hybrid Recreation Vehicle), after the great success of the two previous phases. However, this new HR-V is distinguished by its unique i-MMD hybrid engine (or full-hybrid in English).

Aesthetically, this new version seems to have gained volume. In reality, this is only a purely stylistic trompe-l’oeil since the dimensions remain almost unchanged: 4.34 m in length, 1.79 m in width (excluding mirrors) and a height of 1.58 mr. As for the ride height, the HRV takes 1cm more, at 19cm.

But what changes radically is its muscular line. With its flat engine cover, a lowered roof (-20 mm) and a roof line that ends on a sloping rear window, the Honda HR-V e: HEV falls into the fashionable category of SUV coupes. And what about that XXL grille with those tapered headlights that remind us of the front of a Hyundai Tucson? – no offense to Honda stylists. Long rear doors have their handles integrated into the C-pillar (the central pillar), which will penalize smaller sizes, but this HRV e: HEV can boast of having a massive and impressive front end. A spacious and connected interior Once on board, the interior looks austere, especially all in black. However, the whole is not unpleasant to the eye, with in particular this ventilator strip and its rotary controls – located at the ends of the dashboard – allowing to direct the flow in the passenger compartment. There is also a speaker placed just behind the touch screen.

Although austere, the interior combines modernity and classicism, especially with the physical comfort controls.

Installed in the driver’s seat, which lacks support, we face the multifunction steering wheel. Behind it is the instrument cluster, the particularity of which is to combine a digital counter devoted to the on-board computer and a tachometer faithful to the hands.

The left-hand dial, only digital, is dedicated to the on-board computer and driving aids. Note the paddles at the steering wheel of regenerative braking.

The 9-inch central touchscreen is minimalist, with just four physical buttons. Once activated, the display presents a screen similar to that of a smartphone, with a set of functions represented by icons. Like a mobile, just swipe the screen to switch from one display to another, the whole remaining intuitive, fluid and fast.





Bluetooth pairing is easy. Also, if CarPlay and Android Auto are compatible, note that the former is accessible in wireless mode (Wi-Fi). As for the induction recharge, it is reserved for the Advance Style finish only.

Honda infotainment is compatible with CarPlay and Android Auto. Notice the warning command accessible and visible at first glance.

A well thought-out modular habitability Honda engineers and designers are true magicians. While retaining the original dimensions, they managed to gain interior space, especially in the rear seats. Recipe ? A gasoline tank which has been brought back to the center of the passenger compartment, the entire engine (the two electric motors, the propulsion engine, the generator and the 12 V battery) taking place in the engine compartment.

The placement of the fuel tank being centered on the front seats, the driver’s seat is raised.

Despite an increased capacity of 25% compared to the Jazz, the battery of 60 cells (against 48 for the Jazz) of the HR-V e: HEV has been optimized by being more compact. Although positioned under the rear seats, it does not affect the available space in any way, on the contrary, since the legroom gains 35 mm. However, the middle passenger will not be better off.

Note the space at the wheel arch.

We find the famous “Magic seats” system which allows the seat of the rear seats to be raised in order to free up space and allow the transport of objects in height. As for the trunk, it offers only 319 liters in five-seater mode, and 1289 liters once the rear seats (2/3 – 1/3) are folded down. Note that once the bench is lowered, you benefit from a completely flat floor.

We can easily accommodate 2 mountain bikes, front wheels removed, thanks to a low loading threshold.

A hybridization more muscular than that of the Jazz Like the very recent Jazz, our HR-V e: HEV adopts an almost identical configuration called i-MMD (Intelligent Multi Mode Drive). There is the 1.5-liter 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine which delivers 79 kW (107 hp). It is coupled to an electric motor (synchronous with permanent magnets) and to a generator making it possible to raise the total power to 96 kW (131 hp) for a torque of 253 Nm and a maximum speed of 170 km / h. The whole is connected to a battery.

What sets the HR-V e: HEV’s Hybrid powertrain (i-MMD) apart is its ability to operate in either series or parallel mode. Concretely, its gasoline engine can serve as an electric generator or directly drive the wheels through a single transmission ratio. To this is added regenerative braking with paddles on the steering wheel, the level of which can be chosen from the gear lever of the automatic transmission. Have a light foot On the road, the HR-V e: HEV is rather to its advantage in town, since only the electric motor is required, at least as long as we do not pass 50 km / h. Although we are perched high, we hardly feel the roughness of the road and no noise disturbs the tranquility of the passenger compartment. Where it gets worse is when it comes to tackling bends and long passages on highways. In this case, the HR-V turns into a thermal SUV with the activation of the 4-cylinder engine. The noise of the latter is too present in the cabin despite the work done by engineers on the “false” gear changes of the e-CVT. The latter simulates gear changes by varying its speed when speed increases.

A simple command allows you to choose one of the 3 driving modes (Eco, Normal and Sport) of the Honda HR-V.