Horror in Texas: appalling new information leaked about the plight of a couple’s four children

On October 24 in Houston, Texas, the police discovered a real house of horror. In it, three children lived abandoned by their parents, arrested.

It’s a tragic story that moves America. On October 24, police made a terrible discovery in the city of Houston, Texas. Warned by a young boy, they came across three children abandoned for months in an apartment where they lived next to the corpse of their dead brother. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators were contacted by a 15-year-old who claimed his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and that he had not seen his parents for several months, since they had moved a few minutes away. On the spot, the police discovered human remains, probably those of the little boy.

The other three children, the teenager and his two sisters aged 10 and 7, showed signs of malnutrition and were taken to hospital to be treated there. The youngest will have to have her jaw operated. To investigators, the eldest recounted the years of abuse that the siblings suffered. “Over time, I believe the violence started to be regular, most often directed at the youngest children, and the 15-year-old was terrified, he was relying on his mother to call the police … But this never happened “, Lt.Dennis Wilford told a conference. Press. According to the brothers and sisters, it was their mother’s companion who killed the little boy in a fit of rage that he was accustomed to.

The parents were arrested and charged

The two were arrested quickly. Gloria Y. Williams, 35, has been charged with injury to a child by omission, lack of medical care and supervision. Brian W. Coulter, 31, is for his part prosecuted for murder. During her interrogation, she explained that she tried to stop her companion before he forbade her to contact the police. The situation is “horrible, tragic“for these three children who “lived in rather deplorable conditions”Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a press conference. Physically and psychologically injured, they will be taken care of before being placed by child protection services.

