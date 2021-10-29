House of Ashes by jeuxvideo.com

Founded in 2008, the Supermassive Games studio made a name for itself a few years later with Until Dawn, an interactive slasher movie featuring eight young adults struggling with a psychopath in the heart of a chalet. Mixing tough choices, horror and spectacular twists and turns, the title conquered players and critics. After a few more or less similar experiences (if we except the very perfectible Bravo Team), the British developers have made video game horror one of their specialties and created the anthology The Dark Pictures. After Man of Medan and Little Hope, the proteges of Guildford return with House of Ashes, a work with a rather controlled rhythm, but intended for an informed public. Can you save them all?

In literature, comics or even cinema, an anthology is a collection of independent stories linked together by a single theme. Thus, House of Ashes, is still a branching narrative horror game, where the player’s decisions impact the story and its consequences. Compared to its predecessors, this third episode changes its tone and moves away from the haunted ship of The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan and the tormented village of The Dark Pictures: Little Hope to immerse us in the Arabian Desert. The scenario echoes a very real event tinged with the supernatural.

AT THE BOTTOM OF THE HOLE

After a flashback marking the galloping threat, the storyline jumped several centuries to stop in 2003, at the end of the Iraq war. The American Special Forces, in search of weapons of mass destruction, meet in the Middle East to carry out their investigations. As before, several central characters are at the heart of the plot. Éric King, lieutenant-colonel of the US Air Force, is the one conducting the research. With his sometimes haughty air and his displayed confidence, he actually hides a great sensitivity, especially when he is facing his wife, Rachel King. The latter, a CIA field officer, has forged a real shell and can be authoritarian. Nick Kay, meanwhile, is the Marine Sgt who can count on his friend and superior, Jason Kolchek. The other protagonist, who will have a capital role, is a soldier from the Iraqi camp, the aptly named Salim Othman. Other protagonists, of lesser importance, also appear during the adventure. It is all this small world which finds itself plunged into darkness after a mission which turns badly and which will, according to the wishes of the player, cohabit to get out of it or continue their confrontation six feet under ground. The plot of House of Ashes is interesting, even if the writing, very soft of the Z series, sometimes lacks percussion. You can feel certain events coming and it is better not to be claustrophobic to immerse yourself in this universe where there are many corridors.

ASHES OF THE PAST

Between gameplay and cinematic phases, the game from Supermassive Games takes on the stance carried by the previous titles of the studio or a company like Quantic Dream. The player attends many sequences and most of them end with choices that gradually change the relationships between the main protagonists of the story. Mistrust, anger, kindness, understanding, mutual aid, betrayal … many feelings cross the lines of the scenario and it is fun to play with them to modify the trajectory of events. In parallel with these decisions, the player is required to participate in exploration phases in order to carry out various investigations and search for clues. Despite a side that is far too stereotypical (like nabbing duct tape to repair the pipe of an electric generator), these parts provide a little variety and allow you to enjoy free movement and pretty scenery. Finally, in accordance with the interactive film aspect, the game is dotted with QTE of different kinds (short press at the right time, tapping a button, cursor to point at an enemy, etc.). In the spirit, House of Ashes therefore remains faithful to the line of conduct of the anthology proposed by the English developers, but this third part nevertheless brings some new features. From now on, the graphics, during the investigation phases, are in real time 3D. These are no longer Resident Evil-style fixed cameras. In addition, to move in the dark, the flashlight is very useful and gives access to areas or hidden objects (including secrets that are added to the inventory). It’s not revolutionary, but it should be used sparingly, as it tends to slow down the avatar’s gait. Anyway, the regulars of the saga will quickly find their marks, especially as the developers seek to optimize the formula since Until Dawn. It is not perfect, but the efforts are there, especially in the integration of QTE. Afterwards, the shooting sequences deserve a little better than a poor cursor that we move on a frozen screen.





IDIOTS

In a game of this type, which deliberately limits the phases of gameplay, the quality of the characters is essential. With House of Ashes, we find a little annoying clichés of previous works of the studio. Some protagonists are interesting (Salim, Nick, Jason…) while others are real slaps, the fault of too marked clichés. Thus, the relationship between Eric and Rachel is quite annoying, even sometimes totally unsuited to the events playing out in these dismal catacombs. Series Z obliges, it is surely intended, but there are passages which take the player out of the suffocating atmosphere in which he is embedded. Achievement also tends to blow hot and cold. If the game is not shy about recovering elements from previous episodes (models, animations…), it also suffers from a certain visual inequality. All in all, and it’s not bad because the plot takes place largely underground, the compartmentalized environments are much more successful than the outdoor settings. The developers have a real mastery of lights and effects in underground places. As for the characters, they are really well modeled, but the look and the skin sometimes look unnatural. Nevertheless, in the heart of the plot, we get used to it and we are carried by the twists and turns, especially since the game, in its next-gen version, is intended to be very stable. Too bad there are still some bugs, like a French version which suddenly turns into a original version for a few lines of dialogue. With House of Ashes, the Surrey studio is enhancing its anthology, even if it does not spare certain pitfalls. There are still a few areas for improvement, but the path taken is the right one. If you have friends or a family fan of horror films, know that the title retains its multiplayer and that it is possible to browse the story together online or in “TV night”, from 2 to 5 players, passing the joystick.

Conclusion



Strong points The character of Salim

An effective VF

Rhythm better controlled than its predecessors

Eye-catching atmosphere

An interesting plot

Visually successful Weak points Decors less varied than before

Persistent sullen tones (at the same time, underground …)

Some sound bugs

Uneven writing

Some annoying characters

House of Ashes does not distort the philosophy of Supermassive Games. While retaining the cinematic staging of The Dark Pictures saga, this third episode now offers a 360 ° camera and better integrated QTEs. Thanks to its controlled rhythm, its claustrophobic atmosphere and its interesting plot, it surpasses its predecessors despite its flaws (uneven writing, caricatural characters, frozen shooting phases…). For anyone who enjoys interactive experiences like the genre, this latest iteration of the anthology deserves curiosity.

