Housing, retirement pensions, WhatsApp, Waze … Everything that changes this November 1st

Rental eviction: time for the winter break

Inscribed in law since 1956, the winter break will take effect on Monday, November 1: until March 31, any rental eviction is prohibited. If this winter break prohibits suppliers from cutting off gas and electricity in the event of non-payment, the invoices remain due. A debt that can unfortunately be added to unpaid rents.

Private sector pensions: upgraded complementary

The amount of the Agirc and Arrco supplementary pensions, ie the pensions of 13 million former employees in the private sector, will be revalued by 1% as of November 1.

ATMs in some tobacconists

About twenty ticket machines will be set up in November at voluntary tobacconists. The 24,000 tobacconists in the territory will then be offered to host this new service, specify Loomis (a subsidiary of the Swedish group Securitas specializing in cash transport) and the Confederation of tobacconists in a press release.

The WhatsApp application will be limited on some smartphones

Be careful if you use a smartphone over 5 years old: the famous WhatsApp messaging system will cease support for certain versions of Android and iOS. Concretely, the users concerned will still be able to go to the application under an old version but certain features will be progressively unavailable until the application stops working.

Forty phone models are affected (you can find them in this article).

Traffic control reports on limited GPS applications

” You enter a control zone. »Did that little sentence pronounced by your real-time navigation application (like Waze for example but also Coyotte or Maps) made you relax? See change route? From Monday, control operations for alcohol and / or drugs at the wheel or deployment of the police in the context of a kidnapping alert or a terrorist threat, will no longer be reported on the applications in time. real. The alcohol and / or drug driving checks will be hidden for two hours. Police roadblocks will not be visible for 12 hours. The measure concerns departmental and municipal roads, not national roads and highways. And nothing has changed for speed camera reporting.

Winter tires or snow chains compulsory in some departments

As of Monday and until March 31, motorists in departments located in mountain ranges must equip their vehicle with four winter tires (or be in possession of snow chains). Road Safety has posted a map (not final) of the areas concerned.

New signage will be gradually installed in the sectors concerned.

Note that the first fines for non-compliance with this obligation (which will apply every winter) will not begin to fall until the winter of 2022.

Prolonged psychological help for children

The “PsyEnfantAdo” device which allows children aged 3 to 17 to consult a psychologist free of charge for ten sessions has been extended.

It was launched last April to help children and adolescents suffering from various disorders or depression due to the Covid-19 crisis. It is supposed to end on December 31, 2021.

Gas price freeze

Gas prices are frozen when they should have increased by around 15%. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced at the end of September “a tariff shield” with the blocking of the regulated gas tariff to respond to the general surge in energy prices.

These tariffs, which had increased by 12.6% in October, should not move before the end of 2022. The price of certain packs of cigarettes, however, should increase by around ten cents.

Breast cancer: a new treatment against an aggressive form authorized

A promising new treatment against an aggressive form of breast cancer, known as “triple negative”, would be authorized and available in France from November 1. Trodelvy is an antibody treatment combined with chemotherapy, manufactured by the Gilead laboratory. A particularly aggressive form of the disease, triple negative breast cancer is the least common, but accounts for about 15% of cases, or some 9,000 people each year.