How Banks Make the Dead Pay: The Estate Bank Fee Scandal

UFC-Que Chooser drops a bombshell. This Friday morning, in a punchy investigation, the consumer association pinpoints the banks for their exorbitant prices applied as bank charges for inheritance.

Either for the fees levied on the closing operations of the account (s) of a deceased person. Or how the banks charge the dead. A practice which would bring back to banking establishments the trifle of 150 million euros each year.

No logic, no control

In short, once the customer passes away, the bank has a series of tasks to accomplish, “from administrative operations to the transfer of assets to heirs” : “the receipt of the death certificate, the inventory of funds and the management of post-mortem movements on the account”. Amount of the bill, 233 euros on average over the 21 establishments studied.





A practice coupled with a certain opacity. Since these prices do not necessarily appear on the brochures of banking establishments. Banks which have also obtained Ministry of Economy the postponement of the study on these famous fees.

Costs that are not subject to any logic since they vary from simple to quadruple depending on the banking establishment: from 120 euros at Crédit Mutuel Center Est Europe to … 527 euros at LCL.

The icing on the cake, if the heir is not a client of the bank, the latter does not hesitate to charge a high price for the transfer of funds: 145 euros on average! “A service usually free for the living“.