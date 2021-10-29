how death can cost you dearly

Death is a business like any other, but it could be more ethical, denounces the UFC Que Choisir this Friday in a statement. According to the consumer association, inheritance bank charges in France would represent “a banking windfall of at least 150 million euros”, an amount close to that already denounced by the association 60 million consumers in February. And much more than elsewhere in Europe.

After the death of a loved one, it is among other administrative procedures to close the bank account of the deceased. At this time, the bank takes a certain amount, which remunerates “the processing of administrative operations until the transfer of assets to the heirs (mainly the receipt of the death certificate, the inventory of funds and the management of post-mortem movements). on the account) “, recalls the association. You must also pay inheritance tax if you are an heir, this time levied by taxes.

The “voracity of French banks”

However, it appears that French banks are quite greedy in terms of inheritance bank fees: Que Choisir is indignant against “billings at a high price on the death nest egg” observed by analyzing the price brochures of 21 banking establishments. The inheritance costs thus amount to 233 euros for a typical inheritance of 20,000 euros, an increase of 28% since 2012 (“the prize going to BNP Paribas with an explosion of 263%”, denounces Que-Choose). The “global market for banks” is estimated at 150 million euros.





These costs also vary “from simple (120 euros at Crédit Mutuel Center Est Europe) to quadruple (527 euros at LCL) depending on the establishment”, deplores the association for which these costs are “totally disconnected from the costs actually borne by the banks “. The French Banking Federation (FBF) defends itself against of the Parisian, stressing that certain cases are sometimes complex and that “dedicated teams of specialists have been created in the banks to ensure these actions and this management”.

European Fresh Champion

Still, the UFC, which denounces a lack of transparency in the price brochures of banking establishments on these costs, has identified strong disparities at European level which, according to it, confirm “the voracity of French banks”. Thus, the costs incurred in France are “twice higher” than those charged in Belgium or Italy (respectively 107 euros and 112 euros and even three times higher than in Spain (80 euros).