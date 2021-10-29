How Jonathan Cohen ended up in the blockbuster “Army of Thieves”

The cast, in particular made up of some famous faces of Hollywood cinema, including Nathalie Emmanuel (Fast and Furious, Game of Thrones) or Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune), also has in its ranks a very familiar face of the French seventh art: Jonathan Cohen (Serge Le Mytho, The flame), who plays the role of Vincent Delacroix, an Interpol agent.

CINEMA – An unexpected appearance. Army of Thieves – movie prequel Army of the Dead by Zack Snyder (released on May 23) – has just been posted on Netflix this Friday, October 29. The feature film, centered on the character of the safe specialist Ludwig Dieter, is directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who himself plays the main role on screen. This time around, no zombie on the horizon (or at least not in the foreground), but a more classic heist story.

A presence, surprising at first glance, that Matthias Schweighöfer and Zack Snyder (producer of the film) justified at the microphone of BFMTV this Friday, October 29. “We were discussing with our casting director when she suggested that we call on Jonathan Cohen”, said the first quoted. And to continue: “He is as funny and crazy as the character should be! We were like crazy when he accepted, because we know what a huge star he is in France ”.





Russell Crowe and Marion Cotillard as sources of inspiration

Happy to be able to count on the comedian, very gifted in improvisation, they still wanted him to adapt to the meticulousness of the American shoots, so that he could be understood as perfectly as possible. . “He wanted to improvise, and he tried, but when he was about to do it, I stopped him, because we were in English, and it had to be precise!” Explained Zack Snyder.

And Matthias Schweighöfer to reveal: “He was very stressed for his first scene, where he had to talk to his team. He was so stressed that he was talking at top speed! I told him to take a break, to go watch how Russell Crowe took his time to recite his monologue in Man of Steel ”.

Jonathan Cohen would come back transformed: “He said to us, ‘Okay, I got it. I’ll be like him. ‘ And he did it, while still speaking a little fast, because he remains a French! ”.

According to the words of the actor-director, the comedian had even sought advice from Marion Cotillard before the start of production of the feature film. “She told him ‘you’re going to do it’. He arrived on the set saying that he had worked on the scenes and the dialogues with Marion. It was fun to see, ”he told Movies.

